"That's far beyond a typical mid-cycle refresh — this is essentially a new car wearing the same skin."

Mercedes-Benz's popular EQS has undergone a rejuvenation from the inside out.

Electrek and other reports noted that more than one-quarter of the electric vehicle's parts are "newly developed, reworked, or refined." The result is a 575-mile range, with the ability to repower for about 200 miles in around 10 minutes. These are leading marks in the luxury space, per the story.

"That's far beyond a typical mid-cycle refresh — this is essentially a new car wearing the same skin," Electrek's Fred Lambert wrote.

The upgrade was also covered by Planet Car News on YouTube.

It's part of an interesting market test happening for the cleaner, quieter rides.

That's because EV sales have been dipping in the United States since the federal government ended $7,500 tax credits in 2025 — years earlier than planned. But Reuters reported that automakers have a renewed interest in hybrids and EVs since oil supply disruptions from the Iran war have caused gas prices to spike. Subaru, Kia, and others are planning to introduce new models in America. Ford is reportedly working on next-generation tech in a secretive research site in California.

"The market is going to come back for EVs — maybe not as quickly ⁠as we all would have liked," Kia America Marketing Vice President Russell Wager told Reuters. "We're committed to it."

EVs don't spew harmful tailpipe exhaust and save motorists around $1,500 a year on gas and service costs. While hybrids realize some of those benefits, they still require gas engines to take over for smaller battery packs that have limited range.

While costly deposits that require invasive mining are needed for EV batteries, the volume pales in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas that's hauled from Earth each year, according to Sustainability by Numbers.

EV and hybrid owners can save more money by charging their ride at home, avoiding fees at public charging stations. Qmerit is a resource that provides free installation estimates on Level 2 chargers, which are much faster than standard Level 1 outlets.

Adding home solar is a great companion upgrade, providing cheap, abundant electricity from the sun to charge up. EnergySage can connect you with trusted installers and competitive quotes, so you know you are getting the best system for the right price. The insight can save you up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

At Mercedes, Electrek reported that other EQS improvements include plans for steer-by-wire tech, better regenerative braking to help keep the battery charged, and lighting and comfort upgrades. Orders are opening in Germany at €94,403 ($111,193), per the story.

It's part of an EV market that could be driven by value instead of subsidies.

"The U.S. EV market has clearly entered a new phase," Cox Automotive insights director Stephanie Valdez Streaty said in a news release. "What comes next will be driven less by policy and more by … affordable products, smarter pricing strategies, and continued investment in infrastructure."

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