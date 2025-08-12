Mercedes-Benz unveils first-of-its-kind electrified model with stunning features: 'A step forward in shaping the future'

A new EV line has been announced by Mercedes-Benz, electrifying one of its most iconic models.

The CLA Shooting Brake is Mercedes' first electric estate car, and two versions of it will debut in March 2026. Estate cars, station wagons, and hatchbacks all fall under the same umbrella, as sedans with an extended rear roof to accommodate a larger trunk area with a separate door.

A dual motor version and a single motor version of the EV will be available, and the latter can drive up to 473 miles on a single charge, according to a report by Car Scoops.

The electrified CLA Shooting Brake also features an insulated panoramic glass roof embellished with stars that can be illuminated with the car's lighting system.

"The all-new CLA Shooting Brake takes a step forward in shaping the future of its kind. It seamlessly blends the spaciousness and flexibility of a shooting brake with the feel of electric mobility, suited perfectly to those who value effortless versatility," Mercedes said on its website.

With EVs quickly gaining in popularity, automakers are rolling out more electric models than ever before. They're great for the environment as they don't rely on dirty fuels like gas-powered cars do, and they emit no tailpipe pollution.

EVs do create some pollution during the battery manufacturing and charging processes, and elements need to be mined for battery production. But it's important to remember that about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels are dug out of the Earth every year, which is significantly more than the 30 million tons of minerals used annually for clean energy.

Not only are EVs good for the atmosphere, but they are also good for your wallet. Owning an EV means saving money on fuel and routine maintenance, such as oil and fluid changes. And you can save even more with solar power, another clean energy source.

