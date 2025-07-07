Veteran meteorologist shares inside look at grueling weather research in the Arctic: 'It's a 24/7 occupation'

"We are doing it all day, all night."

Many of us read and hear about the changing environment — we may even experience extreme weather events or abnormal temperatures. But for a meteorologist working in the Norwegian Arctic, these shifts can be seen up close and personal every day.

What's happening?

Trond Robertsen worked for over 20 years in the Norwegian Arctic, he told Agence France-Presse. There, he recorded precipitation levels and observed the changes that rising global temperatures have wrought in the region.

One of the remote weather stations where Robertsen worked is accessed by helicopter. The handful of meteorologists on duty on the island of Bjornoya are swapped in and out every six months due to the isolating nature of the job.

"It's a 24/7 occupation," Robertsen told AFP. "We are doing it all day, all night."

Why is this work important?

To monitor levels in the freezing winters, Robertsen and his colleagues would melt ice and snow to measure precipitation, with the data being particularly valuable as readings from the area were not easy to come by.

AFP noted that the twice-daily weather reports have been important for those working on fishing boats around Bjornoya. The observations and data can also serve as evidence for a wide array of climate researchers and advocates.

Robertsen began his work in the Arctic in the 1990s and said, "When I started going up north, there was a lot of ice. In the later years, it's less ice and fewer polar bears."

The melting Arctic is just one example of how the Earth is being affected by rising temperatures, which scientists largely attribute to human activities and the heat-trapping pollution they generate.

In addition to threats to polar bear habitats, the impact of a melting Arctic on humans is clear. "For some areas, melting ice will compromise drinking water resources," the Natural Resources Defense Council has written. "For others, it will impact agriculture or aquaculture. Coastal areas will continue to be significantly inundated by rising seas."

What's being done about the melting Arctic?

The role of Arctic-based scientists in collecting reliable data is critical in tracking the everyday ramifications of rising temperatures. Without high-quality evidence and first-person accounts, it's difficult to imagine arriving at real solutions, making solid investments and public support for research essential.

Remotely stationed researchers like Robertsen, as well as Indigenous and marginalized communities facing some of the earliest and most devastating effects, are among those on the front line in the fight against climate change. But people everywhere can help to make a difference from their our homes and communities.

Making the switch to cleaner energy systems, like solar power, at the individual level and on mass scales can support a global transition. That might sound too big to get started by yourself, but tools like those from EnergySage can ease the process. Their free service helps potential buyers compare quotes from vetted local installers, with the potential of saving consumers up to $10,000 on solar panel installations.

Beyond our own yards, cities and states can implement more sustainable infrastructure, reducing heat-trapping pollution but also cutting costs and future-proofing daily life for residents. In addition to incorporating renewable energy systems into municipal buildings and services, coastal communities will want to be looking into strengthening their resilience to rising sea levels — with seawalls, levees, natural flood barriers — as Arctic ice melts.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.