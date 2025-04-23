Officials celebrate after making sweeping changes to traffic, street lights: 'Significantly lower electricity bills'

The efforts are expected to have positive impacts on the environment and the economy.

Residents of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, have something to be excited about. As of early March, the municipality has achieved 100% renewable power for all of the city's electric operations, as reported by WMTV 15 News.

"Now we have significantly lower electricity bills," Rose Daily, Sun Prairie sustainability manager, told the local outlet.

The Madison suburb is moving away from oil and coal in favor of solar and other clean energy sources to power its municipal systems, "from traffic lights to street lights." The effort is in line with similar projects across the state.

Last month, Wisconsin Public Radio reported on communities like Sun Prairie that are committed to switching to renewable energy sources, including River Falls, which reached its own goal of powering municipal buildings with 100% renewable energy in 2020. The sizable cities of Madison and Milwaukee are also working to run on renewables.

Though Daily said Sun Prairie's solar panels made for a large initial investment — mainly funded by grants — the cost savings over time should be significant. According to WMTV, the city's electricity bill has already dropped by $40,000 since the solar panels "and other renewable energy infrastructure" were installed. These savings have the potential to translate to lower tax bills for residents.

Sun Prairie is also seeing more homes and businesses choosing to run on renewables, Daily shared with the local news.

Installing solar panels or drawing on a community solar program are impactful ways to reduce a building's environmental impact. Solar power can help replace the dirty energy that releases heat-trapping pollution into our atmosphere and harms human health.

In addition to reducing pollution from sources like oil, coal, and gas, using solar panels can save consumers money on their electric bills, just as it has for Sun Prairie. EnergySage's solar calculator is one tool that might help determine that savings potential. For additional savings, U.S. residents may also be eligible for tax benefits through the Inflation Reduction Act.

It's worth noting that the Trump administration has expressed the intention to undo IRA programs, so acting sooner rather than later may be the best bet for anyone hoping to utilize related rebates or credits. However, it would take an act of Congress to repeal the act.

Anne Rodriguez of the not-for-profit WPPI Energy told WPR, "Often in the background there is a sustainability committee in the community that is advising the municipality and its utility on what it is they want to achieve." Community members looking to encourage their city or town to prioritize renewable energy might consider getting involved in this kind of initiative.

Sun Prairie's sustainability efforts are expected to have positive impacts on the environment and the economy. WMTV says the city's next goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

