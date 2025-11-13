Researchers make first-of-its-kind breakthrough after drilling into 'super hot rocks' beneath US forest: 'Sort of a world premiere'

Energy explorers from Texas are drilling into a volcano in an Oregon forest with hopes of developing a 24/7 cleaner power source.

Mazama Energy has successfully tapped underground rocks naturally heated to 752 degrees as part of a geothermal setup, according to the company.

"What we have done between these two wells, we have created an artificial reservoir where we will be injecting cold water and recovering steam, hot water — and the goal of this project is really to demonstrate that the techniques that we have been using were successful in creating this reservoir," Alain Bonneville, Mazama's chief geoscientist, told Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The steam is used to turn a turbine, generating electricity.

Geothermal projects come in a variety of types, some using shallower holes or trenches to tap consistently warm underground air to serve homes with heating and air conditioning, according to the Department of Energy.

Massachusetts-based Quaise Energy is drilling 12 miles down to tap nearly unlimited thermal energy. Nigerian officials see geothermal as a game changer for their country's often-failing electricity grid.

Mazama's "first-of-its-kind" work in the central Oregon wilderness could pave the way for cheaper electricity. Just one well tapping volcanic heat could power 25,000 homes using 75% less water than other geothermal systems, according to Mazama.

The company is continuing to test its drill depths at 2 miles or deeper to fully harness the power below for Oregon — and elsewhere.

"This will be sort of a world premiere because nobody has done that so far," Bonneville told OPB. "This is quite unique. So this is really a forefront development for cutting-edge research."

For reference, Newberry is the largest volcano in the Cascades volcanic arc, which is about the size of Rhode Island, per the U.S. Geological Survey. It has had an explosive history. About 75,000 years ago, a big eruption created two voids that are now caldera lakes. Newberry last erupted about 1,300 years ago, and the experts consider it an active volcano.

On the energy front, changing federal policy has shifted focus to dirty fuels, but OPB reported that geothermal has been promoted by the current administration. That's good news for Mazama's interests in the Pacific Northwest.

Geothermal is a win for the environment because it reduces reliance on dirty fuels for electricity. Air pollution is a public health hazard that the World Health Organization said impacts 99% of Earth's population, with lung-troubling concerns such as asthma and cancer risks.

In Oregon, Mazama's team sees its "super hot rocks" energy plan as a solution to grid strain, which is expected to continue because of runaway data center power demand.

Geoscience intern Ashlynn Bowles hopes the project becomes an electricity answer for her hometown, according to OPB.

"We have a lot of data centers in Prineville, and those use up a lot of electricity," she said. "And so looking to the future for solutions for where we're going to see that energy come from is very important."

