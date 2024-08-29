Researchers make nuclear energy breakthrough after experimenting with mayonnaise: 'It behaves like a solid, but when subjected to a pressure gradient, it starts to flow'

Who knew your favorite sandwich spread could be the key to unlocking a cleaner, more sustainable future? Scientists at Lehigh University are using mayonnaise in groundbreaking experiments that could revolutionize fusion energy production, according to Ars Technica.

This tasty condiment is helping researchers overcome a major hurdle in inertial confinement fusion, a promising method for generating clean energy. By studying how mayonnaise behaves under extreme conditions, scientists are gaining valuable insights into controlling instabilities that occur during the fusion process.

Here's how it works according to the study: The research team pours Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise into a special container and subjects it to intense rotational forces using a figure-eight-shaped device. High-speed cameras capture the mayo's behavior, allowing scientists to analyze how it responds to these extreme conditions.

This innovative approach could lead to significant improvements in fusion energy production, potentially making it a more viable and affordable clean energy source for everyone. Cheaper, more efficient fusion energy could mean lower electricity bills for you while dramatically reducing harmful pollution that contributes to atmospheric damage.

Dr. Arindam Banerjee, the mechanical engineer leading the research, explained: "We're using mayonnaise because it behaves like a solid, but when subjected to a pressure gradient, it starts to flow," per Ars Technica.

By understanding these behaviors, Banerjee and his team can design better fusion systems that could one day power our homes and cities with clean energy.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Banerjee emphasizes the collaborative nature of this work, stating, "We're another cog in this giant wheel of researchers. And we're all working towards making inertial fusion cheaper and therefore, attainable."

While the path to commercial fusion energy is still long, this creative use of everyday items in scientific research shows that solutions to our biggest challenges can come from unexpected places. Who knows? The next breakthrough in clean energy might be hiding in your kitchen cupboard.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.