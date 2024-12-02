Researchers develop new tool to harness energy from the ocean — here's how it works

This innovation shows promise as one of the most comprehensive and flexible resources available for ocean energy projects.

A new tool for harnessing the ocean's energy is changing the tide in favor of renewable energy innovation.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, researchers at North Carolina State University have developed an innovative modeling tool that could revolutionize marine hydrokinetic energy projects. This tool helps scientists and engineers see how we can use ocean energy while checking how it might affect nearby sea life. It's a big step toward finding smarter ways to get renewable power from the ocean.

MHK energy uses the natural movements of the ocean — waves, currents, and tides — to generate power, which can be a valuable energy source. Designing and implementing these systems has many environmental and logistical challenges, though this tool can help address them.

It promises to streamline MHK project designs while minimizing negative environmental impacts including disturbing ocean wildlife and their habitats. By providing highly accurate predictions, researchers and engineers can now test projects virtually before they implement them.

For coastal communities, this breakthrough could mean greater access to clean, renewable energy, reducing reliance on dirty energy and contributing to local sustainability goals. Additionally, MHK energy systems can boost resilience against power outages caused by extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe because of Earth's overheating.

This innovation shows promise as one of the most comprehensive and flexible resources available for ocean energy projects.

"We hope our model will be useful for advancing successful marine hydrokinetic energy projects and technologies that will make meaningful contributions to renewable energy," said Anderson de Queiroz, study co-author.

Scientific advancements such as these allow people to tap into more renewable energy. For example, wind and solar energy projects are transforming where people get energy and how it can be used. As renewable energy adoption expands, solutions including this tool underscore the vital role of technology in building a sustainable and clean future.

