Scientists debut tiny robot that can swim to tackle invisible problems: 'It goes beyond what natural organisms can achieve'

A tiny robot is making waves in marine research — by not making any waves at all. Swiss researchers recently created a game-changing robot inspired by the natural movement of marine flatworms. This propellerless machine could be the future of studying water ecosystems without disturbing them.

Researchers at the Soft Transducers Lab and the Unsteady Flow Diagnostics Laboratory at the Swiss Federal Technology Institute who developed the tiny swimming robot detailed the tech in the Science Robotics journal.

In a demonstration video, the robot navigates a body of water with little disturbance to the surface. Smaller than a credit card, the electric robot weighs just 6 grams (0.01 pounds). The robot — which the researchers say makes little to no noise — uses "undulating fins" for advanced maneuvering.

Flatworms move through the water by undulating their flat bodies in a wave-like pattern to propel forward. This unique movement is mimicked in the new robot, curbing any need for propellers that may harm or disturb wildlife, or get trapped in aquatic plant life. Though inspired by flatworms, the researchers say the robot improves upon natural design.

"Our design doesn't simply replicate nature; it goes beyond what natural organisms can achieve," team researcher Florian Hartmann said in a press release.

The robot's fins undulate up to 10 times faster than marine flatworms, and it can achieve speeds of 12 centimeters per second — much faster than a marine flatworm.

The robot can also push objects weighing 16 times its body weight, helping to clear obstructions that may impact maneuverability. Built-in light sensors allow the robot to move around its environment and locate light sources. It can move in all directions and make sharp turns.

The researchers say the robot is safe and efficient for ecological studies, pollution tracking, and precision agriculture. In the future, it could be employed to evaluate environments like coral reefs, lake shores, or flooded rice fields.

And the robot is surprisingly energy efficient. The researchers developed an electronic control system that powers the robot's moving parts by delivering up to 500 volts while using only 500 milliwatts of power — four times less than an electric toothbrush. Although it operates at high voltage, its low currents and protected wiring make it completely safe in water.

Next up for the tiny but mighty robot? More challenging and "robust" field tests to refine the design.

"We aim to extend operating times and enhance autonomy," Hartmann said in the release. "The fundamental insights gained from this project will not only advance the science of bioinspired robotics but also lay the foundation for practical, lifelike robotic systems that harmonize with nature."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.