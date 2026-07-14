After fierce backlash, Georgia freezes new data center projects through the end of the year

"It's going to pollute our environment and hurt people."

After hours of chants, signs, and packed public comment, officials in Marietta, Georgia, hit pause on a controversial rezoning proposal tied to a planned data center development on Powers Ferry Place that many residents said could reshape their neighborhood for the worse.

The decision also points to a broader debate happening nationwide as cities weigh the economic promise of data centers against concerns about pollution, infrastructure strain, and quality of life.

What happened?

On Wednesday, Marietta leaders postponed a decision on a rezoning application for a planned data-center development at Powers Ferry Place, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The developers were asking to rezone almost 11 acres for what they called a transmission-of-information facility.

Public opposition was intense. Dozens of residents showed up at and around City Hall, filling the council chamber and gathering outside with signs and chants against the plan.

Cheers broke out after city officials, following an extended discussion, voted to set the request aside. Fox 5 said officials have not indicated when the matter might come back or whether the developers will change the proposal in response to residents' objections.

The council also approved a temporary moratorium on all new data center projects through Dec. 31, giving the city time to take a closer look at the industry. Even so, some opponents told FOX 5 Atlanta the pause may not go far enough.

Why does it matter?

Opponents raised concerns about noise, pollution, public health, and the effects of large industrial-style digital infrastructure operating close to homes and daily community life.

The issue also ties to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and mounting pressure on the electric grid. Even when projects are described in narrower terms, many modern data facilities help support cloud computing, digital services, and AI tools.

Marietta's fight reflects a much larger question: how to support technological growth without imposing excessive environmental and economic burdens on nearby residents.

What's being done?

The most immediate step is the city's temporary freeze on new data center proposals through the end of the year. That gives local officials time to evaluate how these projects could affect land use, utility demand, environmental quality, and neighborhood well-being before approving additional development.

If the Powers Ferry Place proposal returns, residents and city leaders will likely seek more detail to address the public's main environmental and economic concerns, as FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Developer Chuck Clay defended the proposal as part of technological growth, but city leaders signaled they want more time before making a final decision.

"Noise pollution... water pollution... and the list goes on and on," one resident said. Another added, "It's going to pollute our environment and hurt people. We don't want AI to take people's jobs and health."

Clay pushed back on that characterization, saying: "This isn't a data center. This is a transmission of information center."

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