Georgia residents say enough as 532-football-field data center plan hits Douglas County

Critics worry that the burdens fall first on the communities that host them.

Residents in western Douglas County are pushing back against plans for a large data center campus, reflecting fights over similar projects elsewhere in Georgia. For opponents, the question is whether the county should accept the trade-offs that come with another major industrial development.

The dispute is focused on a site near the Carroll County line that spans a little over 700 acres, or 532 football fields. Neighbors say questions about noise, water use, and effects on utility costs have yet to be fully answered.

What's happening?

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, East Village Dothan is seeking approval for a five-building data center campus on land near Liberty Road, Suddeth Road, and Interstate 20, just south of the I-20 Liberty Road exit.

The Douglas County proposal arrived amid broad resistance to data center growth in Georgia and beyond. Residents in Paulding and Haralson counties have challenged similar expansion plans, and Carroll County extended a development moratorium.

Opponents say Douglas County has already absorbed a substantial amount of this kind of development, pointing to the 11 active data centers already operating in the county.

Informational meetings have drawn large crowds. The developer said the project would "generate 200 to 300 permanent jobs" and argued that revenue from data centers could "reduce power bills for regular ratepayers," as Fox 5 stated.

Still, many nearby residents remain unconvinced. Some of the biggest unresolved questions center on quality of life concerns, especially how loud a complex of that size could be once it is operational.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly becoming flashpoints in local communities because they sit at the crossroads of economic development, land use, and the energy transition.

Supporters often point to jobs, tax revenue, and the growing demand for digital infrastructure. Critics, meanwhile, worry that the burdens fall first on the communities that host them.

Those concerns can become even more pronounced when artificial intelligence is part of the conversation. AI tools can help utilities forecast electricity demand; improve grid efficiency; and integrate cleaner energy sources such as solar, wind, and battery storage.

At the same time, AI depends on immense computing power, and the data centers behind that can consume vast amounts of electricity and, in some cases, water for cooling. That can strain local infrastructure, raise environmental concerns, and fuel fears that household utility bills could rise.

In Douglas County, residents reviewed environmental plans tied to the proposal. East Village Dothan said the site would use "modern cooling systems designed to minimize water usage," as Fox 5 put it, and include buffer zones and nature trails.

Many locals remain focused on whether the county can protect nearby neighborhoods while accommodating an industry many view as increasingly unavoidable in the age of AI.

What can I do?

Residents had an opportunity to weigh in at a public hearing in the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday night, according to Fox 5.

Zoning hearings, planning meetings, and public comment periods can shape what gets built, where it is located, and what protections are put in place before approval.

In this case, residents appear less interested in stopping the project than in making sure it does not come at their expense.

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