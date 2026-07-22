Iowa residents protest proposed data center, demanding answers, input, and a pause

"We've got our kids to worry about, our grandkids."

Maquoketa, Iowa, residents are already pushing back on a proposed data center even though no company has yet agreed to run it.

As WQAD reported, people gathered along Main Street on Saturday, urging city leaders to pause the process, share more information, and give the public a real say.

What happened?

The demonstration was part of National Data Center Protest Day and focused on a proposal for a 46-acre, small- to mid-sized campus in Maquoketa's south industrial park, the station said.

Organizer Chris Jacobs said residents' anger has grown because they believe city officials have not been open about the plan.

"We didn't like how the city council was treating us because there's been such secrecy and not telling us anything," Jacobs told WQAD. "We don't want data centers."

So far, the proposal has not moved very far. No operator has signed on, and there is still no announced construction timeline or immediate city council vote, per the outlet.

Still, residents turned out to argue that decisions with major consequences for the town should not move ahead at any stage without public input.

Why does it matter?

Data center proposals often raise questions that extend beyond a single parcel of land.

Residents often want answers about the effects on local resources, industrial growth, neighborhood character, and whether the promised benefits will outweigh the costs to the community.

That tension can become even sharper when people feel shut out of the process. Elias Langlois, who moved to Maquoketa about a year ago, said officials should slow the process and listen to residents.

"Let the citizens speak," Langlois said to WQAD. "Really hear your citizens."

Decisions about industrial development can shape what facilities families live next to, what kind of local economy takes root, and whether residents feel their voices still matter when powerful interests move in.

Data centers occupy fraught territory due to their strain on energy and water resources.

What's being done?

By protesting Saturday, residents were publicly pressing for more transparency before the proposal advances.

Jacobs said the issue is drawing support from people across political lines. Langlois was at the protest with his family and wanted it to be an example to his daughters.

"If your local politicians or corporations are shoving something down your throat, you stand up for what you believe in and you fight peacefully," she explained to WQAD.

Protesters do not plan for Saturday's demonstration to be their last.

"It means a lot to the whole town," Jacobs said to the station. "We've got our kids to worry about, our grandkids. It's not a political side. It's all of us together."

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