Scientists make incredible breakthrough after transforming urine into powerful new invention: 'This is the kind of innovation we need'

A scientific breakthrough in Malawi could transform the country's agricultural industry by utilizing an interesting ingredient.

As detailed by the Nyasa Times, Dr. Jabulani Nyengere of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has spearheaded the development of an organic fertilizer "made from a unique combination of special rocks and liquid urine." The unique blend "promises to improve both soil fertility and agricultural productivity, especially among Malawi's struggling smallholder farmers."

The new fertilizer has been pre-tested at Bvumbwe Research Station on maize under rainfed conditions, and there is already growing optimism in Malawi that this development can make a major difference in achieving the country's goals of boosting food security and promoting science-driven breakthroughs.

"This is the kind of innovation we need," a Ministry of Agriculture official told the Nyasa Times. "It's local, it's practical, and it responds directly to the needs of our farmers. We're proud that it's coming from one of our own universities."

The changing climate has created a difficult path forward for farming communities in Malawi, as recurring cyclones and erratic rain patterns have affected crop production and yields.

The Nyasa Times explained that the organic fertilizer is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly because it is "sourced from locally available materials, including human and animal urine," and it recycles waste while simultaneously reducing pollution and improving soil health.

"This fertiliser isn't just about improving yields," Dr. Nyengere told the Nyasa Times. "It's about transforming what we consider waste into a powerful tool for regeneration and resilience, especially in communities hardest hit by climate shocks."

The use of urine in scientific research that benefits the environment isn't entirely new. A recent study determined that urine from great whales releases tons of nitrogen from polar feeding zones annually into tropical waters, which fertilizes coral reefs and coastal ecosystems that otherwise lack essential nutrients.

Still, Dr. Nyengere and his team at MUST have broken new ground in urine utilization by "granulating it into a usable, odorless, and storable fertilizer," per the Nyasa Times. As trials at Bvumbwe continue, the hope is that the fertilizer could be implemented nationwide. Once established, it can reduce reliance on expensive imports, enhance crop yields, and provide Malawi's farmers with a brighter future.

"It is not just a fertilizer," the Nyasa Times stated. "It's a symbol of hope, resilience, and the power of local solutions. In the face of climate disaster and economic strain, this invention sends a powerful message: Malawi does not need to import every solution. Sometimes, the answers lie beneath our feet — and in our very own science labs."

