Company announces record-breaking results of hyperloop test — but skeptics question whether tech is commercially viable

The concept involves high-speed travel in fully autonomous electric pods levitating inside a tube, which could reach speeds over 700 miles per hour.

Hyperloop technology is an exciting and futuristic concept that could revolutionize high-speed travel, and while it's closer to becoming a reality, it's still not without its fair share of doubters.

As explained by Metro, engineers in Switzerland recently claimed a world record for the longest hyperloop trial, providing optimism that it could be a viable option for high-speed transit. Still, those who remain skeptical about implementing it commercially have "labeled the use of the current hyperloop technology for mass transport as unachievable and even fictional."

According to Metro, the obstacles to hyperloop technology include "maintaining the vacuum system, capsule propulsion systems, scalability, safety and economic viability among others."

🗣️ Would you trust a train that travels over 600 miles an hour?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The concept involves high-speed travel in fully autonomous electric pods levitating inside a tube, which could reach speeds up to 746 miles per hour.

The company that achieved the record, Swisspod, completed the equivalent of an 88-mile journey at a top speed of 303.3 mph at a test facility. A trip like that would be around the same distance between London Waterloo and Salisbury train stations in the U.K., Geneva and Bern in Switzerland, or San Francisco and Sacramento in the U.S., according to Metro. It was noted the test was conducted on a scaled-down version of the hyperloop, but the results indicate it would significantly cut travel times between cities and countries. Perhaps more importantly, it would do so with minimal carbon pollution.

The next step for Swisspod is to continue its development of hyperloop technology at its United States test facility in Pueblo, Colorado. Per Metro, the company said tests are scheduled to start in early 2025, and the Pueblo site will be the world's largest hub for hyperloop experiments.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Future tests at the Swiss EPFL facility aim to further validate more efficient versions of the [Linear Induction Motor]-based hyperloop propulsion and levitation as well as explore the system's real-world capabilities, limitations, and prospects, while offering vital data for accelerating the path to market deployment," Swisspod said, per Metro.

Similarly, China is making strides with its T-Flight high-speed rail project that utilizes hyperloop technology. The magnetically levitated train has reached speeds of 387 mph during tests, per the Robb Report — proving hyperloop travel can be an alternative to short-haul flights that emit high levels of pollution that causes global temperatures to warm, resulting in more intense extreme weather.

There are also efforts to address the barriers to hyperloop technology becoming a reality. Per Metro, Jörg Marienhagen, director of consulting and business development at DB Engineering and Consulting, previously said "various technology providers and promoters are individually addressing distinct aspects of hyperloop technology, leading to parallel efforts in resolving open issues."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.