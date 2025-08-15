Traveler shares mesmerizing video aboard levitating Chinese train: 'Not every day you get to go on one of these'

Transportation accounts for 16.2% of all global carbon pollution, according to Our World In Data.

That is an extraordinary figure considering how much we rely on getting around as quickly and efficiently as possible.

That's what makes high-speed trains so appealing, as one TikToker found out on a trip to China.

In the video, Madsmully (@madsmully) explains she is beginning to travel home from China to the U.K. But first, she is taking the maglev, which is short for magnetic levitation train, to the airport.

She gives a short tour of the inside of the typical-looking train and then shows how, during her journey, it reaches a speed of 301 kilometers per hour.

"It's not everyday you get to go on one of these!" she said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What is known as the Shanghai Transrapid project was the result of a collaboration between the Chinese government and experienced train manufacturers from Germany. They designed the high-speed magnetic levitation train to operate on a series of superconducting magnets that use the strength of their magnetic pulls to propel the train forward.

High-speed trains like the ones in China offer numerous significant benefits. For one, they are ultimately cheaper than the costs of expensive air travel. They are also more energy efficient and quicker than gas-guzzling cars. Trains typically produce less carbon pollution than transportation methods that rely on dirty fuels.

Researchers continue to make impactful discoveries that can make them even more attractive to potential consumers, too. For instance, scientists are increasing their understanding of the pseudogap, or how certain materials behave at extreme temperatures. That knowledge could lead to the next generation of maglev trains.

Of course, there are many ways to attempt to limit the impact of our travel while advancements in magnetic levitation trains are made. For instance, we can choose low-impact travel options, support eco-friendly destinations, and use public transportation.

Commenters on the original video were clearly intrigued.

One said, "Wow … that's pretty fast."

Another added, "Wait until you get back to the [U.K.'s] slow trains."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.