Traveler shares mesmerizing video aboard levitating Chinese train: 'Not every day you get to go on one of these'

"Wow … that's pretty fast."

by Craig Gerard
Transportation accounts for 16.2% of all global carbon pollution, according to Our World In Data. 

That is an extraordinary figure considering how much we rely on getting around as quickly and efficiently as possible.  

That's what makes high-speed trains so appealing, as one TikToker found out on a trip to China. 

@madsmully Using the Shanghai Maglev to get to Shanghai Pudong Airport 💺ready to start the long journey home back to the UK🇬🇧 not everyday you get to go on a magnetic levitating train!! I got my ticket from the ticket desk it was 50RMB for a one way journey. Definitely worth it and made up I got to experience it! My only regret is not researching more as I presumed every train would be at the same speed however at this time of day this train didn't go the top speed of 430Km/h, only to 300Km/h but maybe one day there will be another chance to experience again nevertheless it was great 🙂 #maglev #maglevtrain #train #trains #shanghai #visitchina #thingstodoshanghai #chinaa #china #travelchina #chinatravel #tourist #foryou #exploreshanghai #magneticlevitation #experience #oneofakind #tourism #comewithme ♬ original sound - MadsMully

In the video, Madsmully (@madsmully) explains she is beginning to travel home from China to the U.K. But first, she is taking the maglev, which is short for magnetic levitation train, to the airport. 

She gives a short tour of the inside of the typical-looking train and then shows how, during her journey, it reaches a speed of 301 kilometers per hour. 

"It's not everyday you get to go on one of these!" she said.

What is known as the Shanghai Transrapid project was the result of a collaboration between the Chinese government and experienced train manufacturers from Germany. They designed the high-speed magnetic levitation train to operate on a series of superconducting magnets that use the strength of their magnetic pulls to propel the train forward.

High-speed trains like the ones in China offer numerous significant benefits. For one, they are ultimately cheaper than the costs of expensive air travel. They are also more energy efficient and quicker than gas-guzzling cars. Trains typically produce less carbon pollution than transportation methods that rely on dirty fuels. 

Researchers continue to make impactful discoveries that can make them even more attractive to potential consumers, too. For instance, scientists are increasing their understanding of the pseudogap, or how certain materials behave at extreme temperatures. That knowledge could lead to the next generation of maglev trains. 

Of course, there are many ways to attempt to limit the impact of our travel while advancements in magnetic levitation trains are made. For instance, we can choose low-impact travel options, support eco-friendly destinations, and use public transportation

Commenters on the original video were clearly intrigued. 

One said, "Wow … that's pretty fast." 

Another added, "Wait until you get back to the [U.K.'s] slow trains."

