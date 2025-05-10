US company stuns industry with breakthrough achievement in homegrown battery supply: 'A game-changer'

An advanced materials company in the United States has announced a cutting-edge development that may change the way batteries are made in the country.

Founded in 2015, Lyten has become one of the leading companies in lithium-sulfur battery technology. In an April news release, the company revealed that it had helped secure its battery supply chain by manufacturing its own battery grade lithium-metal alloys and foils in the U.S.

According to Lyten, the development "eliminates the need for foreign-sourced critical minerals, making it a locally sourced, locally manufactured, tariff-free alternative to lithium-ion batteries."

Lithium-sulfur batteries have shown the potential to offer higher energy density and lower production costs compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are considered the most popular battery in the world.

Since the Trump administration announced a wave of tariffs that are impacting numerous industries across the globe, manufacturers have scrambled to find ways to reduce production costs. A report from the International Energy Agency stated that China is responsible for an overwhelming majority of battery components.

"In terms of total volume, China remains the largest battery market, accounting for about 55% of global demand in 2023, followed by the European Union and the United States, at about 15% each," the report reads.

By being able to locally source and process lithium-metal alloys and foils, Lyten could help keep battery prices down for U.S. consumers. And as scientists continue to make lithium mining safer for the environment, this could be viewed as a win-win situation. A company in Finland has even worked to utilize waste from pine trees in its process to build batteries.

"Lithium is abundantly available across the United States, but the capacity to process lithium into battery grade materials is extremely limited in the U.S.," Celina Mikolajczak, chief battery technology officer at Lyten, said. "Being able to design and process our own lithium-metal alloys and foils is a game-changer and puts Lyten at the front edge of U.S. battery manufacturing, especially for next generation lithium-sulfur battery technology."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.