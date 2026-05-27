BYD reveals gem-studded EV that just sold for a record $815,000

"[It] is the perfect example of how the finest technology becomes natural, almost invisible."

BYD just unveiled an electric car so lavish it comes with gemstones, gold accents, and matching rose-gold watches — but it may be the charging tech that turns the most heads.

According to a report from Electrek, BYD partnered with Swiss luxury brand Chopard to create a tailor-made version of its new Denza Z9 GT, an upscale EV that already packs serious performance and range. The special edition made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France and was donated to help raise money for AIDS research.

The one-off Denza Z9 GT Chopard Edition sold for 5.55 million RMB, or about $815,000.

Inside, the car was designed more like a jewelry case than a cabin. It has amethyst and violet stones, leather-and-wood trim, a 17.3-inch display, a 20-speaker sound system, and "His and Hers" 18-carat rose-gold Chopard watches.

Underneath the luxury touches, though, it keeps the same tri-motor setup as the standard Z9 GT. That translates to more than 1,150 horsepower and a 0-to-62-mph sprint of under three seconds. Denza has also said the standard model offers up to 621 miles of estimated range.

Electrek noted that the Chopard Edition set a record as the priciest Chinese luxury-brand vehicle ever sold.

Beyond the gemstones and six-figure price tag, the car also showcases BYD's latest battery and charging tech.

The Z9 GT is one of the earliest vehicles built around BYD's Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging setup. BYD says it can take the battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes.

BYD also says the car reaches 97% from 10% in nine minutes, and from 20% to 97% in 12 minutes at temperatures down to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).

For drivers, technical innovations like this make the transition to EVs even easier. Plus, EVs don't need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars, which can reduce upkeep costs over time.

While this version of the car has a record-setting price tag, the regular Denza Z9 GT starts much lower in China at roughly $39,300.

Meanwhile, BYD is already pushing the Denza brand into Europe, where it recently opened orders in Germany and France. Pricing there begins at about $134,500.

"The DENZA Chopard tailor-made Z9GT is the perfect example of how the finest technology becomes natural, almost invisible — but more than that, it shows how a refined house of luxury can take the finest details and raise them to another level altogether," Stella Li, BYD's executive vice president, said during the launch event.

If you're interested in switching to all-electric driving or have already made the change, charging an EV at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. To see how much you can save by getting a Level 2 at-home charger, connect with the experts at Qmerit for free and quick installation quotes from local installers.

Installing solar panels can drive those savings even higher, since charging with your own power is cheaper than using public stations or drawing solely from the grid. Check out the free solar resources from EnergySage for more information on solar.

Homeowners who work with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installing solar panels.

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