Scientists develop revolutionary 'super-yogurt' with incredible benefits: 'Consumers have been waiting for [this]'

Food engineers in Australia say they have created a lupin-oat "super-yogurt" that can match dairy-based yogurt in texture and taste while exceeding other plant-based yogurts in nutrition.

"This is a next-generation plant-based yogurt I think consumers have been waiting for," Monash University researcher Damodar Dhakal said in a news release.

The team unveiled the yogurt concoction as part of a study in the Journal of Food Hydrocolloids, where they combined yogurts with an assortment of probiotic strains and tested their quality over seven days of refrigeration.

Their first-of-its-kind mixture of raw Australian sweet lupins and oats fermented with a combination of Lactobacillus plantarum and Bifidobacterium probiotics "rivals the creaminess, protein and fiber content of traditional dairy products," according to Dhakal.

"We observed accelerated fermentation times, and a texture and mouthfeel that mimicked dairy yogurt," added Dhakal.

Meanwhile, the food engineers at Monash say the health benefits are notable when paired with its "thick, creamy palate."

"It's also lower in saturated fats compared to most coconut-based yogurts, and potent with other micro-macro nutrients and beneficial bacteria that make it an enticing alternative for the yogurt industry," said study leader Sushil Dhital.

The secret ingredient is the Australian Sweet Lupin, which is "iconic" to Western Australia, per the release, and 85% of the legume's production comes from the region. Lupins are experiencing a surge in popularity due to their high protein, nutritional benefits, and their positive impact on soil health.

Plant-based alternatives to dairy products come with major benefits for the planet through substantially less energy usage and pollution than the dairy industry.

Cow burps notably produce methane, a heat-trapping gas 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide, that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Efforts to innovate in the space include DairyX, an Israeli company engineering a yeast that can more accurately mimic an essential building block of cheese and yogurt.

While the absolute number of vegans isn't huge, providing eco-friendly and healthier alternatives is a win-win for all types of consumers.

Fortunately, the team at Monash University is happy to share its formula with the world to create a top new yogurt option for consumers.

"Manufacturers interested in developing the lupin-oat yogurt into a commercial product are free to utilize our research and we are happy to offer technical support to industry," declared Dhakal.

Through further research, the engineers also say they could make the mouthfeel and taste even better while learning more about the lupin oat super-yogurt's properties.

