A $1 billion solar cell factory is coming to this U.S. state — and hundreds of new jobs are on the way

New Mexico is getting a solar cell factory worth almost $1 billion, bringing new jobs to the community too.

According to Electrek, Ebon Solar and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an 834,000-square-foot solar cell factory is coming to the state. It will be located in Albuquerque's Mesa del Sol industrial development area.

Ebon Solar is investing $942 million in the project, creating 900 jobs.

"The choice of Albuquerque for our investment aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation, and New Mexico offers abundant solar resources, favorable renewable energy policies, and a dedicated, skilled workforce," said Ebon Solar CEO Judy Cai.

There is yet to be a timeline for this project, but another $1 billion solar cell and panel factory was announced in August 2023 by Maxeon Solar Technologies, per Electrek. This project will break ground before the end of the year in the state.

Not only will this solar project benefit the community by creating hundreds of new jobs, but It will also positively impact the community's health.

According to ZEN Energy, the polluting gases released by dirty energy sources are harmful to our health and have been linked to some cancers, heart attacks, asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

Solar power doesn't release toxic gases into the atmosphere, so using renewable energy sources like this reduces the amount of poisonous gas released. Additionally, it reduces our reliance on dirty energy sources.

There is also evidence that reducing polluting gases can positively affect the health of a community. When a Pittsburgh coal plant was closed in 2016 after operating for more than 50 years, a study found a 42% decrease in the average emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses.

Solar power can also save communities money. You can install solar panels or find community solar to join in your area. There are other ways to save money on your utility bills, such as washing your clothes in cold water, switching to LED bulbs, and weatherproofing your home.

Gov. Grisham said in a press release: "We have succeeded in making New Mexico a global center for advanced energy manufacturing."

