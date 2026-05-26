Lucid Cosmos caught testing next to a Tesla Model Y in revealing first look

If the Cosmos arrives with the promised price, range, and charging speed, it could give shoppers another option in a fast-growing EV category.

A camouflaged Lucid Cosmos prototype was seen on roads close to the company's Casa Grande, Arizona, plant, offering one of the clearest looks yet at Lucid's upcoming midsize electric SUV.

One especially revealing detail: It was driving alongside a Tesla Model Y, giving prospective buyers an early real-world size comparison in one of the auto industry's hottest segments.

$LCID @LucidMotors



This photo was taken near the Lucid factory. Could this be one of the midsize vehicles? pic.twitter.com/oHngFSS2Wd — John (@john61640) May 21, 2026

What's happening?

Lucid is getting ready for a full summer reveal of the Cosmos, and production is currently expected to start in late 2026, according to Electrek. The Cosmos, along with the Earth SUV, was first introduced at the company's Investor Day in March as one of the first vehicles built on Lucid's new midsize platform.

Lucid is moving beyond its six-figure Air sedan and Gravity SUV. The Cosmos is expected to start below $50,000, creating a much lower entry point that could help the automaker reach the sales volume it needs to become profitable.

Lucid says the Cosmos should deliver about 300 miles on a 69-kilowatt-hour battery, helped by efficiency of as much as 4.5 miles per kilowatt-hour. The SUV can recover more than 200 miles in 14 minutes on DC fast charging and reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds with all-wheel drive.

Lucid attributes part of the cost reduction to its Atlas drive unit, said to be 40% more power-dense than competing systems, to use 30% fewer parts, and to cut costs by 37% versus the Gravity's Zeus unit.

Why does it matter?

Tesla's Model Y remains the benchmark, with an estimated 78,591 U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2026 alone, but the midsize EV SUV market is expanding.

Rivian's R2 is expected to begin deliveries soon for under $50,000, while the Chevrolet Equinox EV has been drawing attention at around $35,000. In China, Xiaomi's YU7 moved past Tesla's Model Y to lead EV sales in January 2026.

Rising competition could mean better prices, stronger tech, and more options. EVs can also save drivers money through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance, since they don't require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles.

If Lucid can deliver on its efficiency claims, daily charging and road trips could become more convenient, with a smaller battery reducing energy use without giving up practical range.

What's being done?

Lucid is working to make premium EV technology more accessible by shrinking its platform and lowering production costs. The Cosmos is also set to get bidirectional charging for vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-load, and vehicle-to-vehicle use, features that could make the SUV more useful during power outages, camping trips, or emergencies.

There is one caveat for U.S. buyers: Lucid expects to launch production at Saudi Arabia's AMP-2 plant before adding Arizona output six to 12 months later, according to Electrek. That means North American deliveries may not begin until 2027.

Regardless of which EV you choose to drive, charging at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. Qmerit wants to help you do that, providing free, quick installation estimates for a Level 2 charger.

Installing solar panels can increase those savings even more, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing power from the grid. If you want to make the switch, TCD's partner EnergySage can connect you to vetted local installers, and help you save up to $10,000 on your installation.

Lucid's camouflaged test vehicle suggests the company is getting closer to its next major launch. If the Cosmos arrives with the promised price, range, and charging speed, it could give shoppers another option in a fast-growing EV category.

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