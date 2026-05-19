Rare 'mother ship' supercell turns Oklahoma sunset into an otherworldly spectacle

Even when tornadoes are unlikely, supercells can still be destructive.

A rare low-precipitation "mother ship" supercell turned the Oklahoma sky into a glowing, rotating spectacle, with pink lightning, amber sunset light, and a sharply defined spinning updraft creating a scene that looked almost unreal.

The storm was mesmerizing to watch, but it also served as a reminder that even the most beautiful severe weather can bring dangerous hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

What's happening?

On the evening of May 9 in western Oklahoma, storm chaser and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tracked a rare low-precipitation supercell as it intensified near Cordell and Carter, The Washington Post reported.

Unlike wetter thunderstorms that hide much of their structure behind curtains of rain, low-precipitation supercells form in drier air, making their internal rotation much easier to see.

May is typically a busy tornado month across the Plains, but this year has been unusually quiet in parts of the region. According to the Post, Oklahoma had not recorded a tornado so far this month, partly because dry air had been swept into the Great Plains by a persistent northwesterly flow.

That same dry air helped create the storm's striking appearance. Earlier storms kept collapsing as hot, dry air aloft eroded them, but farther north, cooler temperatures higher in the atmosphere allowed storms to grow to roughly 55,000 feet.

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One supercell near Cordell developed into a dramatic rotating column, with visible striations resembling a tiered cake or a barber pole, while hail as large as pool balls fell nearby and lightning flashed through the storm.

ICYMI: Saturday's stunning LP supercell in western Oklahoma was a pageant of beauty and power.@MatthewCappucci was there start to finish: pic.twitter.com/5gm7dqpFHJ — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 11, 2026

Why does it matter?

Even when tornadoes are unlikely, supercells can still be destructive.

The Oklahoma storm reportedly produced large hail, frequent lightning, and other severe weather threats.

Storms do not need to produce tornadoes to become dangerous. Large hail can destroy cars, roofs, crops, and windows within minutes, while lightning poses a life-threatening risk to anyone outside and can spark wildfires.

The event also underscores how subtle atmospheric changes shape what people experience on the ground. Dry air near the surface lowered the tornado threat while making the storm's structure easier to see by evaporating rain.

In other words, the same conditions that made this supercell so spectacular also made it a vivid example of how severe weather can evolve in ways that are both beautiful and risky.

As Cappucci put it, it was a chance to see how "air, water and heat" can combine into "menacing meteorological majesty."

What's being done?

If severe weather is in the forecast, keep a close eye on radar and alerts, especially during spring and early summer in the Plains. If hail or lightning is nearby, get indoors or into a hard-topped vehicle as quickly as possible.

Drivers should also avoid the temptation to stop in unsafe places for photos. Visibility can change quickly, and hail can begin falling miles away from the most dramatic part of a storm.

If you're on the road, know your route and identify nearby shelter options before storms develop.

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