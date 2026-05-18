"In the EU, it simply didn't work as we expect."

For Lotus, the road to expanding its electric vehicle plans in Europe is running into a major obstacle: batteries. As Bloomberg reports, the automaker is struggling to line up a Europe-based company for local EV battery production to allow it to bypass pricey tariffs.

What's Happening

Lotus CEO Qingfeng Feng told the outlet that the company is finding it more challenging than expected to land on the right partner to produce batteries.

"In China, you may instantly find five to six right partners," Feng said through a translator to Bloomberg. "But in the EU, it simply didn't work as we expect."

Feng added that the price tag of building a battery manufacturing plant from scratch would be "tremendous." Since China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd owns the company, finding a resolution is a must to circumvent European Union tariffs on EVs made in China.

It's a challenge that fellow Chinese competitor BYD is trying to solve by scoping out underused facilities, as Bloomberg reported. For Lotus, the challenge is a longstanding one after the collapse of battery manufacturer startups Northvolt AB and Britishvolt Ltd. Lotus once had a deal with Britishvolt that went by the wayside after the company disbanded.

Why Does It Matter?

Batteries are among the most important and expensive components in electric cars. If an automaker can source or produce them closer to where vehicles are sold, it can cut down on shipping challenges, shorten supply chains, and better comply with local production rules.

The latter factor especially matters for Lotus as it aims to navigate a way through Europe's complex content requirements. Under Geely's guidance, Bloomberg reported that Lotus is dramatically cutting down expectations for EV production. In the past, they were aiming to sell 180,000 EVs annually in 2028, and now the goal is 30,000 by 2030, per Bloomberg.

The struggle to find a way to manufacture batteries that could make the brand competitive in Europe is undoubtedly a factor. It comes with negative consequences for local drivers and the planet if Lotus' EVs are not a viable option on the continent.

EV adoption can help reduce tailpipe pollution in cities and neighborhoods. And as battery ecosystems grow closer to where vehicles are made and sold, companies may be better positioned to respond to market swings, geopolitical disruptions, or extreme weather that can throw global shipping into chaos.

For consumers, it can mean more reliable access to vehicles that may save money on fuel and maintenance over the life of the car.

Drivers can save even more by powering their vehicles with their own clean energy using solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great place to get started to cut down on fuel costs and optimize EV ownership.

What's Being Done?

Lotus' immediate answer appears to be ot continue its search for a European battery partner that fits its localization goals and the region's rules, according to Bloomberg.

The company is also following the lead of many other automakers by shifting toward hybrid models, Feng noted to Bloomberg. That decision is also impacted by local regulations, as hybrids are subject to lower tariffs than fully-electric vehicles.

"This is one factor but not the deciding one," Feng told Bloomberg.

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