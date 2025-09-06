New study reveals hazard sending disturbing number of children to hospitals: 'These figures are heartbreaking'

Nearly 114,000 children were admitted to a hospital or taken to an Accident and Emergency department in London last year after suffering from serious breathing problems, BBC reports.

What's happening?

The stats were obtained from the advocacy network Mums for Lungs.

"These figures are heartbreaking and should finally shame our political leaders into action," the organization's founder and president, Jemima Hartshorn, told the news site. Mums for Lungs says the trend is linked to toxic air pollution and is calling on the city's mayor and local government officials to improve air quality.

Why are these statistics important?

Children are more vulnerable to air pollution because they breathe more rapidly than adults and are closer to the ground, where some pollutants reach peak concentrations, the World Health Organization explains. According to the agency, around 93% of the world's children under 15 years of age breathe air that is so polluted that it puts their health and development at serious risk.

The organization says that air pollution affects neurodevelopment, leading to lower cognitive test outcomes and negatively affecting mental and motor development. For instance, one study found that traffic-related air pollution over the first two years of life can result in reduced attention capacities in children ages four to eight.

The BBC, citing a study from King's College London, also reports that air pollution can stunt lung growth.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about air pollution?

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said the administration is determined to meet global cleaner air targets, and the government stated it has invested £575 million (around $777 million) to reduce air pollution, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., many school districts are investing in electric buses to help make the air safer for children. In addition to helping out with air pollution, electric fleets can reduce noise pollution and save districts money on gas.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.