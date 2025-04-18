Company places $50 million order to build aircraft like nothing we've seen before: 'The sky is no longer the limit'

Since the Hindenburg disaster in 1937, commercial airship travel has slowed to the point that it almost does not exist anymore. A select few companies use airships for advertising purposes, but recent years have not been favorable to bringing airships back for commercial use — until now.

Straightline Aviation, a hybrid airship company, has partnered with another aviation company, AT² Aerospace, an offshoot of Lockheed Martin, to build the world's first cargo airship, which will usher in a new era of cargo shipping.

The Z1 hybrid airship, as Sustainable Times reported, gets about 80% of its lift from helium, a non-flammable gas, while the other 20% is derived from its aerodynamic design and four engines. It also is able to carry cargo up to 20 tons while holding 19 passengers. (The Hindenburg likely ignited when an electrostatic discharge met leaking hydrogen.)

"Lockheed Martin believes in the potential for hybrid airships to transform global transport," the company said in a brief public statement. "The AT² team is developing airship solutions to support commercial and humanitarian applications around the world."

Compared to current air-travel technology, the environmental impact of the Z1 hybrid airship is shockingly low. Using just one-fifth of the fuel of a heavy-lift helicopter and producing only one-10th of the carbon emissions, the airship will be one of the most low-impact options for air travel that has ever been recorded.

It is essential to cut reliance on dirty energy sources, as they release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere when burned. Lessening such pollution means that health problems, such as heart and lung disease, will be reduced, while air quality will improve.

While AT² hopes to deploy these new hybrid airships by 2028, excitement is already forming about the possibilities of the technology — and what it can do for the world of transport and the environment.

"The partnership with Straightline Aviation represents a transformative moment in sustainable aviation," said Bob Boyd, president and CEO. "Our hybrid airships will transform cargo transport by providing an environmentally responsible solution while maintaining operational efficiency."

Hammaad Saghir of Sustainable Times wrote: "As the aviation industry pivots towards sustainability, the Z1 hybrid airship represents a bold step into the future — where innovation meets necessity. And the sky is no longer the limit."

