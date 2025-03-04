Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could transform next-gen vehicles: 'Remarkable'

If the Energizer Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil worked together on a better battery cathode, they might come up with something similar to what experts at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology have invented.

That's because their lithium, nickel, manganese, and oxide, or LNMO, cathode has potential to help a battery cycle with high energy for very long stretches, according to a university news release published by PR Newswire.

Those are attributes of the drum-beating bunny and Taz, as well.

The secret, in part, is providing a protective surface on the cathode and improving ion movement. The innovation helped to better the stability, longevity, and performance of the lithium-ion batteries tested. And it holds "transformative potential for electric vehicles," per the release.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. Those key components are often the subject of advanced research in labs around the planet, geared to find lower-cost, better-performing solutions. Silicon, potassium, sodium, and even cow hair are some materials showing promise, often replacing more expensive, hard-to-gather minerals.

LNMO cathodes have so far been limited by unwanted reactions and decomposition. In answer, the Seoul team introduced "Li-vacant subsurface pathways," improving lithium-ion migration on the cathode. A K₂CO₃-enriched protective layer serves as a shield against decomposition, according to the release.

"The synergistic effect of these layers results in a remarkable electrochemical charge/discharge cycling performance and increased thermal stability of LNMO cathodes," study lead author Professor Dongwook Han said in the summary.

Production included some complicated lab work, but the results are pretty clear. The treated cathodes retained 97% of their capacity after 100 cycles, an improvement from the 91% retention rate marked by untreated cathodes. The amount of electricity the treated packs can deliver when fully discharged also improved, all per the release.

Improved batteries are crucial to powering the transition to a cleaner energy future. It's a switch with multiple benefits. By moving to EVs, for example, motorists can save around $1,500 a year on gas/maintenance costs. Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler also prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from being fumed annually, even in states that use dirty fuels to generate the electricity to charge them, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

What's more, up to $7,500 in tax breaks remain available to help cut the cost of certain models. And up to $4,000 in incentives are still available for used EVs.

While next-generation batteries are eagerly anticipated, current power packs are reliably providing hundreds of miles of range on less than 20 minutes of charge time, as evidenced by the Ford Lightning. It's a full-size pickup that has an estimated range of 320 miles, depending on the model.

Ford is even providing home-based chargers and installation for customers, offering a reliable overnight power up. An adapter unlocks access to Tesla's more than 60,000 worldwide Superchargers, which give a couple hundred miles of range in 15 minutes, according to Tesla.

At the Seoul lab, Han said his team's tech is also applicable to other commercial cathode materials, expanding the potential impact.

"We believe this will advance the applications of batteries in large-scale electric vehicles and energy storage systems," the expert said in the release.

