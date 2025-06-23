Researchers make key breakthrough that could unleash new wave of futuristic energy sources: 'The next generation of batteries'

A new low-temperature process is making lithium sulfide, an important ingredient for solid-state batteries, cheaper and safer to produce, reported Interesting Engineering.

Traditional lithium-ion batteries come with risks. They use liquid components that can leak or catch fire, creating safety concerns for drivers and device users.

Solid-state batteries are a solution. They replace those risky liquids with solid materials that won't leak or cause thermal runaway. This dangerous overheating can lead to fires.

But making solid-state batteries requires lithium sulfide, which has been expensive and challenging to produce safely.

Canadian companies Standard Lithium and Telescope Innovations developed their breakthrough method, the DualPure process, after recognizing the production bottleneck holding back better batteries.

Traditional lithium sulfide production demands extremely pure materials and temperatures hot enough to pose safety risks to workers. The new process operates below 212 degrees Fahrenheit, the same temperature as boiling water, while accepting lower-grade starting materials.

"This recent work led by Telescope demonstrates that we are able to take lithium chemicals produced from the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, and then transform them into the feedstocks required by the next generation of batteries," said Standard Lithium President and COO Dr. Andy Robinson, according to Interesting Engineering.

The timing couldn't be better. Battery giants like Toyota, Panasonic, and CATL are racing to bring solid-state technology to market.

This means safer electric vehicles that charge faster and travel farther on a single charge. Your smartphone could last longer between charges while being less likely to overheat in your pocket.

The process has already produced its first batches of lithium sulfide, which have been shipped to battery makers in Asia and North America for testing. This marks the first real-world evaluation of the new production method.

Analysts expect lithium sulfide demand to grow by 50% to 67% annually, much faster than traditional battery materials, as solid-state technology becomes mainstream.

Better batteries mean cleaner air for everyone. Electric vehicles powered by solid-state batteries will help reduce exhaust pollution that contributes to respiratory problems and heart disease.

The new production process itself is cleaner, too. By operating at lower temperatures, it uses less energy and creates fewer industrial pollutants than traditional methods.

Cities could see improved air quality as more people switch to electric vehicles with more extended range and faster charging times. Companies will save on energy costs and reduce their environmental impact.

Telescope Innovations is already talking about scaling up production with battery makers and investors. The company is exploring licensing deals to build a reliable supply chain for solid-state battery materials.

While solid-state batteries for electric vehicles might still be a few years away from your local dealership, the breakthrough in lithium sulfide production removes one of the biggest obstacles to making them affordable and widely available.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.