Scientists make stunning discovery when examining notorious water pollutant: 'These findings were unexpected'

"Lithium is considered to be a contaminant."

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: iStock

A study conducted on over 250,000 individuals suggests that some exposure to lithium in drinking water may actually reduce the risk of cancer.

The study, titled "Cancer Risk and Estimated Lithium Exposure in Drinking Groundwater in the US," was published on the JAMA Network. While the authors recommend a follow-up investigation, they report that the evidence shows associations with reduced cancer risk.

The evidence applies to men and women and all types of cancer. Part of the study noted that "these findings were unexpected because lithium is considered to be a contaminant in drinking water."

Lithium has long been used as a treatment for mental disorders like bipolar disorder. However, researchers are now looking at it for its potential anti-cancer benefits. 

A different study published in the journal Biological Trace Element Research, and available from the National Library of Medicine, suggests lithium might be a micronutrient. However, it's currently on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Contaminant Candidate List 5

Lithium naturally occurs in ground and surface water. However, the element concerns many, as the production of lithium batteries can harm the environment. Batteries disposed of improperly leach toxic materials into the water.

Watch now: Climate scientist dispels misconception that burning wood pollutes more than burning dirty energy

The long-term consumption of lithium can also disrupt kidney and thyroid functions, per the Lancet. So the constant mining of lithium for renewable energy sources has raised many concerns. This new research may show that lithium isn't as dangerous as previously thought, or at least that it might also be even more beneficial. 

The study in NLM suggests lithium can reduce suicide rates, manage mental disorder symptoms, and modulate the nervous system. Other research published on the NLM site also considers its potential to reduce chemotherapy symptoms. 

While more and more dangerous chemicals enter our water sources, it can feel like everything is a threat. But this exciting discovery is a reminder that not everything is decidedly harmful or beneficial. 

Lithium is a complex element with ample advantages for humans. Not only can lithium help us reduce the burning of dirty fuels through its uses in batteries, but its presence in drinking water can keep humans healthier. 

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

Never 👎

Sometimes 😟

Often 🙁

Always 😨

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Safer ways to mine lithium are being developed. Climate Adaptation Platform published an article on making lithium extraction more sustainable. It explained, "improving extraction techniques is just a step to boost lithium production that could reduce the operation's social and environmental costs to the community." 

With more research and development, we could harness the benefits of lithium and leave behind the harmful practices.

