Researchers make game-changing breakthrough with 'breathing' energy tech: 'Combines strong performance with simplicity'

The research is still in early stages, but it's a promising glimpse at the future.

Imagine a battery that doesn't just store clean energy but actually cleans the air while doing it. That's the promise behind a new breakthrough from scientists at the University of Surrey, who have redesigned a lithium-carbon dioxide battery to be cheaper, longer-lasting, and capable of pulling planet-warming carbon straight from the atmosphere as it runs.

According to Tech Xplore, the technology, known as a lithium-CO₂ "breathing" battery, reacts with carbon dioxide to generate electricity. In the process, it traps the gas and stores energy at the same time, solving two major climate challenges in one. Until now, these batteries have been more theoretical than practical, struggling with short life spans and high energy demands. However, this new design changes that.

Researchers swapped out the expensive and rare materials typically used in these batteries for an affordable compound called cesium phosphomolybdate. The result is a battery that charges more efficiently, runs for over 100 cycles, and holds more energy than before without relying on materials like platinum.

"There's a growing need for energy storage solutions that support our push toward renewable power while also tackling the growing threat of climate change," Dr. Siddharth Gadkari, a chemical process engineering lecturer at the University of Surrey, said, per Tech Xplore. "Our work on lithium-CO₂ batteries is a potential game-changer in making that vision a reality."

One of the battery's biggest flaws was its "overpotential," the extra energy it needed to run, leading to major energy loss. However, CPM acts like a shortcut.

"You can think of it like cycling uphill before you can coast," Gadkari explained, per Tech Xplore. "What we've shown is that CPM flattens that hill, meaning the battery loses far less energy during each charge and discharge."

To get there, the team combined hands-on lab tests with advanced computer modeling to observe how the chemical reactions unfolded inside the battery. They found that CPM offered a stable, porous surface that helped the battery reliably absorb and release carbon dioxide, a critical feature for real-world use.

"What's exciting about this discovery is that it combines strong performance with simplicity," Dr. Daniel Commandeur, a future fellow at the University of Surrey, said, according to Tech Xplore. "We've shown that it's possible to build efficient lithium-CO₂ batteries using affordable, scalable materials — no rare metals required."

If further developed, these batteries could offer a powerful energy storage solution for solar panel systems and electric vehicles. They could help cities and companies reduce both emissions and energy costs while creating healthier air for the communities they power. Some scientists even imagine this tech being used on Mars, where carbon dioxide is the dominant gas in the atmosphere.

For now, the research is still in early stages. However, it's a promising glimpse at a future where your battery might do more than store energy; it could also help clean the planet.

