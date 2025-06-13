Scientists make mind-blowing discovery after studying material that only exists exists for billionths of a second: 'Previously unimaginable'

"This is the first time we have ever been able to observe the structure."

Scientists have made liquid carbon in a lab for the first time, Interesting Engineering reported.

Liquid carbon was thought to be impossible to study under normal conditions. The material only exists for billionths of a second under extreme pressure and temperatures of about 4,500 degrees Celsius, making this record-breaking technology limitless in its potential.

Nuclear fusion, combining light atomic nuclei to release massive amounts of clean energy, has long been considered the holy grail of power generation. Fusion could change society by providing unlimited electricity without radioactive waste, helping cities, individuals, and companies save money compared to resource-intensive traditional energy methods.

But fusion reactors require materials that can withstand high temperatures and radiation. That's where liquid carbon comes in. Thanks to its record-breaking melting point, liquid carbon could be both a coolant and a neutron moderator in future fusion plants.

The research team from the University of Rostock and Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf used the United Kingdom's DiPOLE 100-X laser system to create these extreme conditions. They fired high-powered laser beams at solid carbon samples, turning them into liquid for just fractions of a second while X-ray beams captured the atomic structure.

"The [Science and Technology Facilities Council's] laser system has opened new research possibilities that were previously unimaginable," the researchers noted in their published findings.

"This is the first time we have ever been able to observe the structure of liquid carbon experimentally," said professor Dominik Kraus, head of the Carbon Working Group at the University of Rostock. "We are looking at a complex form of liquid, comparable to water, that has very special structural properties."

The team found that liquid carbon has four nearest neighbors around each atom, similar to a diamond's structure, which gives it strength and stability. This technological innovation will impact energy generation by creating more efficient, durable fusion reactors that could slash energy bills and improve resource efficiency for everyone.

Diversifying clean energy sources reduces harmful air pollution that causes respiratory problems and heart disease in millions of people worldwide.

The best way to take advantage of clean energy innovations right now is to install solar panels, bringing your home energy costs down to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and can save you up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

While this discovery is a step forward, fusion power plants are still years away from powering your home. Other fusion projects are targeting the 2030s for commercial power, bringing us closer to unlimited clean energy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.