Researchers make breakthrough with liquid battery technology: 'This is basic fundamental science'

The new battery technology makes it easier for power grids to transition away from non-renewable forms of energy.

Researchers at Stanford University have made a major discovery that has the potential to change how renewable energy is stored.

According to an article published in Interesting Engineering, chemistry professor Robert Waymouth and his team of scientists have found a way to store electrical energy in liquid fuel via their catalyst system. Known as the liquid battery, this new breakthrough stores excess renewable energy using liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), compounds that can absorb and release hydrogen.

According to the news outlet, the researchers found a way to convert electrical energy into isopropanol, a liquid alcohol that is an LOHC.

"This is basic fundamental science, but we think we have a new strategy for more selectively storing electrical energy in liquid fuels," said Waymouth.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, is exciting news for the renewable energy industry.

One of the main challenges with renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, is they do not create a steady supply. By improving clean energy storage capabilities, Waymouth and his team of researchers have not only found a new way to store excess energy but have also discovered a way to optimize renewable energy usage.

With the liquid battery storage, power grids can more efficiently absorb energy during periods of low demand and then release that excess energy during times of high demand, ultimately providing more consistent power for communities that rely on clean energy grids. The discovery may open the door to establishing affordable liquid battery systems that can be utilized on a large scale.

Since the researchers focused their method on LOHCs, the new approach aims to address the current problem of hydrogen storage, which requires significant infrastructure. With the catalyst system, the researchers found a way to convert electrical energy into liquid hydrogen, eliminating the need for complex infrastructure to store hydrogen gas.

By improving the use of renewable energy, the new battery technology could make it easier for power grids to transition away from non-renewable forms of energy. Transitioning toward clean energy and away from non-renewable forms of energy will help reduce the amount of harmful, planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere.

Though the research is still in the early stages of development, the findings have numerous applications that can revolutionize the clean energy industry. Moving forward, Waymouth and his team are focused on developing more ways to maximize energy storage while also making the technology more cost-effective and sustainable.

