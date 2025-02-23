Scientists uncover revolutionary use for garden-staple flower — here's how it could transform next-gen energy tech

"The battery cells tested by the Potsdam team achieved more than 80% of their original charging capacity after 1,500 charging and discharging cycles."

A team of German scientists has discovered that the main component of lavender oil, linalool, could help extend the life and durability of sodium-sulfur batteries, Tech Xplore reported. This could make energy storage from renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, even cleaner.

The global shift from dirty energy sources to cleaner, renewable ones is undeniable and only picking up in pace. Clean energy developers are expanding production sites while global leaders are working to triple clean energy worldwide. With all this investment in producing clean energy, how are we making the most of the clean energy produced?

Renewable energy storage solutions include pumped hydroelectric (electricity generated by flowing water), compressed air (electricity generated by releasing pressurized air), flywheels, thermal energy storage (storing electricity as thermal energy until needed), and batteries.

The most common type of battery used to store clean energy is lithium-ion. They are highly effective at storing large amounts of energy and are cost-efficient.

However, lithium-ion batteries require mining for lithium and cobalt, which degrades the environment and raises morality concerns around child labor and mineral mining. Because of their complex chemistry and construction, lithium-ion batteries are difficult to recycle — only 5% of the world's lithium batteries are recycled — contributing to greater landfill waste.

Sodium-sulfur batteries are an alternative solution for storing clean energy. Both elements are abundant as well as easily accessible and recyclable compared to lithium and cobalt. However, sodium-sulfur batteries are not able to store as much energy as lithium batteries can, and the storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries tends to decrease after a few charging cycles, Tech Xplore explained.

Lavender oil — specifically, linalool from lavender oil — could help solve that problem, the scientists discovered.

Linalool interacts with sulfur to create a nanomaterial with nanopores that help contain the sulfur, keeping it available for reaction, which allows the cathode material to deliver more power and hold a better charge.

"The battery cells tested by the Potsdam team achieved more than 80% of their original charging capacity after 1,500 charging and discharging cycles," the Tech Xplore article reads.

With more durable and dependable sodium-sulfur batteries, clean energy storage could be even cleaner.

The solution lies in a common household garden plant.

"I am confident that our development will attract increasing attention in the near future and enable us to make the leap of this technology from laboratory to practice," said Paolo Giusto, leader of the team responsible for this breakthrough, per Tech Xplore.

