Lidl just launched a $340 balcony battery in Germany that could make solar storage cheaper

Backup power and lower electricity bills may not require the kind of large upfront investment.

Lidl has launched a low-cost balcony battery in Germany that could make solar storage much more attainable for apartment residents and homeowners with limited space, as TechRadar details.

Priced at €299 (roughly $343), the device points to a future in which backup power and lower electricity bills may not require the kind of large upfront investment that has long kept battery systems out of reach for many households.

What happened?

Built to pair with most balcony solar systems, the battery allows users to save electricity produced during the day and tap into it later at night. Lidl is selling the unit in Germany with 2.24 kilowatt-hours of capacity, along with 1,000 watts of input and 800 watts of output, pv magazine's German affiliate first reported.

Shoppers can buy the standard version for €299, while a Lidl Home app-connected model costs €399 (about $458), TechRadar noted. In either case, the product comes in below the price of many rival battery options.

The Lidl battery will not function as a full system on its own, however. It still needs to be paired with solar panels and a microinverter to become part of a working home energy setup, according to TechRadar.

Why does it matter?

Battery storage is one of the most effective ways to protect a home during outages, lower energy costs, and reduce reliance on the grid. Even in a smaller setup, the core benefit remains the same. Batteries let households store electricity when it is available and use it when it is most needed, instead of losing that power or paying higher rates later.

If that's something you're interested in, EnergySage's free tools can help you gather information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

That will be key as electricity prices remain unpredictable, and extreme weather events continue to strain grid reliability. A battery that stores daytime solar energy for evening use can make daily life more affordable while also improving resilience during disruptions.

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For people living in apartments or homes without room for a full rooftop solar system, balcony solar offers a more practical path to those advantages. As TechRadar noted, the Lidl unit's compact size could make it easier to fit into smaller living spaces.

If lower-cost batteries begin gaining traction, that could also spur more competition across the market.

What can I do?

If Lidl doesn't bring this product to your region, you still have options. TechRadar identified similar products in Europe, including the Marstek B2500-D, and Anker's upcoming Solarbank 4 Pro.

For American consumers, EnergySage is also teaming up with the electrification company Qmerit to ensure you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Pila is another company that offers outstanding battery backup options. Its plug-and-play batteries retail at a price that is a fraction of what whole-home backup systems would cost.

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