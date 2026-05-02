'Scary and concerning' levels of lead detected in children's clothing

The research team examined 11 shirts in a range of colors from various retailers.

When parents think of lead poisoning threats, they might first worry about local water sources, potential exposure from dust or paint, or contaminated soil. But a new study suggests that fast fashion may also pose a threat, as Indiana outlet WRTV recently reported.

Researchers from Marian University in Indianapolis discovered that these common clothing items may contain significant levels of lead. While fast fashion may seem like a relatively economical option for outfitting fast-growing kids, there may be a threat lurking inside.

"We can all agree that this is something that shouldn't be happening, and it's scary and concerning that it is," researcher Cristina Avello told WRTV.

The project's principal investigator, Kamila Deavers, felt compelled to do the study after reading about lead in clothing as an emerging problem. Deavers' own daughter suffered from lead poisoning due to a coating on some toys.

The research team examined 11 shirts in a range of colors from various retailers. Every single item flunked the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's limit of 100 parts per million. Brightly colored fabrics, like red and yellow, generally contained higher lead levels than more subdued hues.

Another concerning truth is that one of many kids' favorite pastimes — chewing on their sleeves — could be dangerous. The habit could be putting them at risk of heightened lead exposure, depending on the clothes they wear.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

And for young kids, exposure can bring troubling consequences.

"The most consideration is IQ decrease, especially up to six years old, that's when we see the biggest drop, neurological effects, behavioral issues, issues with the concentration, also cardiovascular effects," Deavers said.

Right now, there is clearly a loophole allowing these products to get on the bodies of young children. While testing and regulatory action hopefully catch up, Deavers urged parents to stop their kids from chewing on their clothes.

The team aims to build on the research by examining whether lead-laden clothing can transfer to other clothing or contaminate washing machines. Down the line, they hope their findings can inspire protections, similar to those developed for drinking water and certain consumer products.

"I hope that we can have regulations that protect children, that protect our vulnerable populations," Avello said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.