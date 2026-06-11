Trump touts billions for clean water, but critics say money was approved before he took office

About 4 million lead service lines are still in use across the country.

The Trump administration is promoting nearly $4 billion for safer pipes and clean drinking water. There's one problem, though. According to Grist, the money was authorized years ago, and some of it has since been cut.

The disconnect is fueling fresh frustration over how leaders frame efforts to protect communities, particularly as many cities still face steep costs tied to contaminated water systems.

What happened?

In announcements issued last month, the Environmental Protection Agency said it would direct $1 billion toward addressing PFAS contamination and $2.9 billion to help communities identify and replace lead pipes, Grist noted.

"The Trump EPA is committed to Make America Healthy Again by ensuring clean air, land, and water—and by taking on PFAS," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin framed it at the time in a statement, per the outlet.

Elsewhere, Grist noted EPA Assistant Administrator Jess Kramer said the efforts to combat lead pipes were a sign that the "Trump EPA is committed to tackling lead exposure" in a statement.

Still, neither funding stream began with the current administration; Grist revealed both were authorized through the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021 under former President Joe Biden.

Over five years, that law set aside more than $50 billion for water infrastructure, including $15 billion for lead service line replacement and $5 billion for PFAS cleanup.

The latest $2.9 billion for lead pipes was the fifth and final annual disbursement required under the law, not a new policy initiative as the administration seemed to be implying.

Why does it matter?

About 4 million lead service lines are still in use across the country, according to the EPA, and exposure to lead can cause irreversible cognitive, cardiovascular, and reproductive harm. PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have also become a major threat to drinking water in communities nationwide.

The financial picture is also growing more strained, Grist reported. Inside Climate News noted Republican lawmakers redirected $125 million from this year's lead pipe appropriation to wildfire prevention, and the Trump administration initially delayed releasing the remaining funds for taking on lead pipes.

At the same time, Grist reported that the administration has proposed a 2027 EPA budget that would cut the agency in half, including a 90% reduction in long-standing lead pipe replacement funding.

Federal rules give most water utilities until 2037 to replace all lead pipes, Grist reported, and if federal support weakens, more of the cost could shift to local governments and residents through higher water bills.

What are people saying?

Scott Berry, a senior advisor on policy and external affairs with the nonprofit US Water Alliance, warned Grist that the cuts come at a vulnerable time.

"As of now, there are no plans to increase the funding or even maintain IIJA levels, despite the fact that there is a massive need for investment," Berry told the outlet.

He added that delaying infrastructure spending could raise utility bills by "an additional $1,000."

Environmental advocates argue that communities need more than recycled praise for funding approved years ago.

"If the federal government is serious about getting the lead out and modernizing the nation's aging water infrastructure, then it must sustain bipartisan infrastructure law investments and be committed to strengthening—not scaling back," Chakena Sims, a senior policy advocate with the Natural Resources Defense Council, argued to Grist.

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