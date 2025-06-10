Report exposes harmful substances lurking in popular children's product: 'Highly toxic, especially to children'

People are often unaware that they are being exposed to the toxin.

Some children's fishing gear sold in Canada has been recalled because of excessive lead content, according to InsideHalton.com.

Health Canada emphasized that lead is "highly toxic, especially to children," per the report.

What's happening?

A recall notice stated that a jig, a type of weighted lure, was part of the Discovery rod-and-reel combo kit manufactured by Lil Anglers and is being recalled because of an "excessive presence of lead" in the surface coating of the jig. Consumers were instructed to immediately stop using the jig and contact the company for a full refund.

Why is the presence of lead in the jig so important?

Lead is harmful to the environment and to human health. Exposure is very concerning for babies and small children, as it has been shown to impair brain development that can lead to learning difficulties and behavioral issues.

The article reported that lead exposure can also lead to a host of other ailments, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, and coma. There have also been reported effects on the liver, kidneys, heart, and immune system; in extreme cases, deaths have been reported.

Health Canada warned, per InsideHalton.com, that "since lead builds up in the body, ongoing exposure to even very small amounts of lead can result in large amounts of lead being present in the body."

Lead can contaminate soil and the water supply and is invisible, so people are often unaware that they are being exposed to the toxin. Its presence is also a threat to wildlife and can disrupt the balance of ecosystems.

The levels of lead detected in the recalled jig that was designed for use by children exceeded Canadian standards.

What's being done about lead contamination?

Research is being done and efforts are being made to address lead contamination. Zeolite, a mineral that helps absorb and trap lead in the soil, is being used to try to prevent it from resurfacing, potentially reducing exposure for animals and humans.

There are also initiatives to replace lead pipes and existing infrastructure that contain lead to make communities safer and healthier.

One simple step you can take to reduce your risk of lead exposure is to use a water filter that is certified to remove lead. You can also run your tap on cold for a few minutes before using it –– especially if you haven't used the faucet for a few hours –– in order to flush out any lead that may have leached into the water through the pipes.

If you are concerned about lead being present in your water, you can have it tested to determine whether there is an issue with contamination.

While tackling lead exposure is a challenging problem, these small steps can help protect your household.

