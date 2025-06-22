Researchers develop breakthrough at-home device to quickly detect dangerous tap water issue: 'Families could be unknowingly exposed'

The American Chemical Society reported that a new handheld device is changing how everyday people can test for dangerous lead contamination in their drinking water. Developed by a team of researchers in Massachusetts, the E-Tongue offers an affordable, reliable way for anyone to detect lead levels in tap water from the comfort of home.

According to the study published in ACS Omega, the device was recently tested in a project involving 317 Massachusetts residents.

Unlike traditional lab testing — which can be expensive and time-consuming — the E-Tongue uses an electrode sensor to detect lead in a water sample, and the device is paired with a smartphone app that gives users a color-coded readout of the results. If lead levels in the sample are above the Environmental Protection Agency's limit of 10 parts per billion, the screen turns red. The screen shows green when the levels are lower than the limit, but it will tell you how much lead is in the sample if it's present.

Researchers confirmed the E-Tongue's accuracy by comparing its results to those from certified laboratories. In this community project, 10 of the 634 water samples showed lead levels exceeding EPA standards, with others coming pretty close to the limit.

Lead contamination in drinking water is a public health concern, especially in older homes with aging lead pipes. Being exposed to even small amounts of lead can damage the brain and nervous system, and children are especially vulnerable. The good thing about the E-Tongue is that it provides an easy and accurate way for people to test their own water for peace of mind.

"I was driven by the reality that families could be unknowingly exposed to lead," said principal investigator Pradeep Kurup. "With the E-Tongue, we are putting knowledge and power directly into people's hands so they can protect their health and advocate for safer water in their communities."

"Hope this becomes available soon," said one commenter on a New Atlas story about the device.

