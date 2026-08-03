Tennessee county tables one-year data center moratorium, drawing boos

"Voting against this, is voting for us to no longer be the Lawrence County as we know it."

A desired break in new data center development did not materialize in Lawrence County, Tennessee, where county leaders chose to set aside a proposed one-year moratorium, disappointing residents who attended the meeting.

When the measure was tabled on a 13-5 vote, boos broke out from the crowd.

What happened?

According to NewsChannel 5, the Lawrence County Commission voted last week to table a resolution that called for a one-year pause on new data center development. After the result was announced, several people in attendance booed county leadership.

Calls for a temporary moratorium stemmed from a planned data center in Lawrenceburg that residents say advanced without enough public input. Although the proposed pause would not have affected that project, supporters said it could have kept more county land from being tied up while officials considered the potential risks and tradeoffs.

The proposal would also have set up a Data Center and Land Use Study Committee to examine environmental and infrastructure impacts, as well as possible zoning or land-use options. Lawrence County currently has no countywide zoning.

On social media, County Commissioner Scott Franks argued that a moratorium could not hold up without zoning already in place. "Therefore, since Lawrence County has no Zoning, no such moratorium can be legally imposed," Franks wrote. "If the County Commission were to attempt to impose it, the moratorium would not even be enforceable."

Why does it matter?

Tabling the resolution means the county is not immediately pausing new proposals while it examines how large facilities could alter land use, strain infrastructure, or affect the environment.

In public comment, one woman warned commissioners, "If we table this resolution or strike it down, that is the equivalent of rolling out the red carpet for the potential of hyper scale data centers to move into our communities like they are in other areas."

Some residents fear Lawrence County could lose control over how rural land is developed, along with parts of the identity they are trying to preserve.

What's being done?

County Commissioner Shane Eaton, who sponsored the resolution, said he plans to work with the commissioners who voted to table it and try to address their concerns.

The county could still revisit the issue through another route, potentially by considering zoning, land-use regulations, or some other formal review process. The proposal also included a study committee that would have gathered more information before future decisions were made.

Franks has said that tighter oversight of projects like data centers may require Lawrence County to first consider broader zoning or planning tools.

What started as a push for an immediate pause is now becoming a broader argument over local control. As one woman told commissioners, "Voting against this, is voting for us to no longer be the Lawrence County as we know it."

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