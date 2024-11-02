Company installs the world's largest onshore wind turbine with mind-blowing feature: 'Set two new global records'

With 430-foot blades and an 885-foot rotor, a new wind turbine in China is set to power 160,000 households annually.

Chinese company Sany Renewable Energy, which installed the 15 MW unit at a plant in Tongyu, Jilin province, says it's the world's largest onshore wind turbine to date.

"This remarkable achievement set two new global records for the largest single-unit capacity and the largest rotor diameter for onshore turbines," Sany said via LinkedIn.

According to Interesting Engineering, the turbine's massive blades result in a greater swept area and capacity, but they also pose a challenge — as blade length increases, greater stiffness and strength is required to avoid issues like stall, classical vibration, and even blade breakage. Sany addressed these concerns by utilizing an aerodynamic design that enhances the blade's overall absolute thickness and improves its structural integrity.

Meanwhile, Sany also integrated intelligent, automated processes into its blade production, which will increase productivity. Plus, the company included recyclable polyurethane structural components in its blades to increase sustainability.

Wind is one of several renewable energy sources that can help reduce harmful air pollution. The burning of traditional energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas releases pollutants that can contribute to early death, heart attacks, respiratory disorders, stroke, asthma, and other health problems in humans, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Plus, these dirty energy sources are largely responsible for the warming of our planet. As global temperatures rise, Earth becomes more inhospitable to humans and other creatures. For one, scientists say that rising temperatures are causing more intense and frequent storms, which threaten people and property. Plus, extreme heat waves are reducing agricultural productivity and driving price spikes.

Amid these concerns, renewable energy projects are popping up all over the globe. For instance, Tokyo will soon require most new buildings to have solar panels. Plus, a Swedish company recently announced plans to create an offshore wind farm that could meet half of Stockholm's power needs.

The LinkedIn community was pretty enthusiastic about Sany's announcement of the new supersized turbine in China.

"Impressive," one wind turbine construction professional commented on the company's post. "Can't wait to see more information regarding transport and construction."

Paulo Fernando Soares, Sany's managing director for Europe, commented that the new model was larger than most offshore turbines on his continent.

"Yes, at times bigger is not better," Soares said. "But when it is better, it is much, much better! Why should we stop innovation?"

