Farmers make unexpected discovery when pairing sheep with solar panels: 'The best animal … among these'

About 600 sheep will soon take over landscaping duties at Louisiana's newest solar energy facility, reported nola.com.

RWE Clean Energy just wrapped up construction on Lafitte Solar, a 550-acre installation in the Ouachita Parish area, approximately 4 miles south of Monroe. The 100-megawatt project will deliver electricity to around 17,000 households once it starts feeding into the area's power lines this year.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to purchase clean energy as part of its company-wide sustainability efforts.

The sheep are an eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered mowing equipment for keeping grass trimmed. Some people living nearby initially raised concerns about the project, but developers worked with the community to block views of the panels from nearby homes.

The project created around 150 jobs during the building phase and should bring in $32 million in local tax dollars during its operational years. For the environment, the facility will provide clean electricity without the pollution that comes from burning fossil fuels.

If you want to bring solar power to your own roof, adding panels is one of the smartest home energy moves you can make, potentially dropping your electricity costs to nearly nothing. TCD's Solar Explorer pairs you with trusted installers and helps you pocket up to $10,000 in savings by gathering competitive bids.





The Solar Explorer features $0 down subscription plans that can reduce your utility rates by up to 20%. Palmetto's LightReach program is one option that allows you to secure lower energy rates. EnergySage, another Solar Explorer partner, helps you access incentives and compare quotes from installers.

Adding an upgraded HVAC system alongside solar can trim your heating and cooling expenses by up to 50%, and TCD's HVAC Explorer helps you discover an affordable option that fits your needs. The free Palmetto Home app lets you earn up to $5,000 in rewards for home improvements just by completing everyday tasks.

"Sheep are the best animal that can do grazing among these solar panels," said Cody Hoffman, project lead for RWE, per nola.com. "Cows can damage the panels, goats will climb on everything and chew on everything. Sheep are docile and calm, and they just like to eat grass."

"They've been good partners in our community," said Joe Holyfield, chairman of the Ouachita Parish Industrial Development Board.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.