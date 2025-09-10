Meta unveils plans for massive project that will be critical to its AI operations: 'Thrilled to expand'

Tech companies across the United States are building data centers to drive their artificial intelligence products. However, these data centers require tons of power. This puts a strain on our electric grids. And if the answer to that power demand is to burn more oil, gas, and coal, that will put an even greater strain on our environment.

That is why it is such good news that Meta recently announced solar projects in the state of South Carolina, according to CleanTechnica. The company is partnering with a solar development company, Silicon Ranch, to build a new 100-megawatt solar farm that will help power their data center near Graniteville.

Meta is also collaborating with the Central Electric Power Cooperative to distribute the power gained from the solar farm to the surrounding community, per CleanTechnica. This is all being done on farmland that benefits greatly from solar power. For instance, pollinator-friendly native plants can be planted between the panels. And developers still want livestock grazing and food crops to be grown on the land. The solar panels simply give farmers another revenue stream.

Community solar projects are great for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they lower costs for everyone because more energy will be available. This also provides stability to the grid and promotes energy independence. The solar farm will also generate tax revenue that will be reinvested in the community.

But perhaps most importantly, solar farms reduce our reliance on dirty fuels, which release harmful carbon pollution into the atmosphere. And this is only the latest good news on the clean energy front. The United States recently reached a milestone — 30% of its energy comes from clean sources.

The leaders behind the project were excited by the potential. "We're … thrilled to expand our relationship with Silicon Ranch, who shares our commitment to have a positive impact in the communities where we locate," said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta, per Business Wire.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.