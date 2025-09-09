Students launch innovative project to solve serious issue on campus: 'An essential gap'

"We never expected this project to grow so much."

A student-led program at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is tackling one of the most overlooked sources of plastic pollution: laboratory waste, as reported by UCSB News.

Kaili Mikami and Lauren Buyalos, both fourth-year undergraduates, launched FLOW — Facilitating Laboratory Optimization & Waste — to keep single-use plastics out of Santa Barbara County's Tajiguas Landfill. What started as a class project has grown into a campus-wide effort to keep lab plastics out of landfills and redirect them into recycling or community reuse programs.

Recognizing that many labs lack proper recycling infrastructure or clear instructions, the students secured funding to place over three dozen recycling and trash stations across six lab buildings. They also created multilingual signage in English, Spanish, and Mandarin to help researchers sort plastics correctly.

But the program didn't stop there. FLOW partnered with Art From Scrap, a local nonprofit that repurposes discarded materials into art supplies for schools and community programs. This approach not only keeps plastics out of the Tajiguas Landfill but also gives them a second life in creative, community-focused ways.

"We never expected this project to grow so much or to fill such an essential gap in lab waste management," said Mikami. "We can't wait to see the project's long-term impact on the UCSB community."

With labeled bins and easy-to-follow recycling signs in place, FLOW is already making a positive impact on campus. Labs are sorting plastics more effectively, keeping more waste out of landfills, sending small items that once went through recycling into community reuse programs, and helping prevent trash from reaching nearby waterways and beaches.

"I'm so proud of Kaili and Lauren for developing real solutions through improved recycling signage and community partnerships to ensure nonhazardous lab waste is disposed of properly," said Jen Bowser, FLOW project mentor and manager of UCSB's Sustainable Procurement Program.

For students, researchers, and everyday people alike, FLOW is proof that simple, well-organized strategies — such as recycling the right way or choosing plastic-free options — can add up to a cleaner campus and a healthier environment.

