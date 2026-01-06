Aerial photos reveal China's 'carpet-like' project blanketing vast desert: 'Sandy and mostly devoid of life'

A massive solar panel array in China is expected to crack 7,000 megawatts of power generation in 2026, according to EnergiesMedia.

The Three Gorges Kubuqi Solar Park has been under construction since 2022, blanketing an Inner Mongolian desert in panels. It already has over five gigawatts of capacity installed.

"Sandy and mostly devoid of life, the Kubuqi Desert in Inner Mongolia once had a reputation for being a 'sea of death.' More recently, its dune fields have become a sea of photovoltaic possibility, transformed by a surge of newly installed solar panels," NASA said of the project. "The construction is part of China's multiyear plan to build a 'solar great wall' designed to generate enough energy to power Beijing."

Doing so has the potential to displace China's heavy reliance on coal power. This energy source generates some of the highest levels of pollution in the world, contributing to more destructive weather patterns and steep health costs for locals.

The Three Gorges Kubuqi Solar Park, due to be completed in 2030, will be 250 miles long, three miles wide, and will be able to generate 100 gigawatts of clean energy. Locals are also enjoying the unexpected benefits of the project.

"These projects shield us from wind and sand, allowing our village to cultivate over 10,000 mu (600 hectares) of high-standard farmland this year. If leased out, the land can bring villagers 900 yuan ($128) per mu each year," said local farmer Han Rongkuan, per Xinhua.

