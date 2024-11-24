Mechanic wows internet after giving old tractor seemingly impossible second life: 'The next generation is just doing this'

The footage follows each step of the conversion.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but an electric vehicle conversion? Not as mainstream (yet).

Liam Tronix (@LiamTronix) took on a project that's turning heads online: converting a 60-year-old Massey Ferguson Model 65 tractor into an electric vehicle. The YouTuber filmed a video documenting the replacement of the tractor's diesel engine with an electric motor, proving that when you mix ingenuity with sustainability, you get something seriously cool.

The conversion shows that if an old-school tractor can get an eco-upgrade, there's hope for pretty much anything with wheels.

The engineer joked in the video, "I've never actually done an EV conversion before, so logically I chose a vehicle that has literally never been done before."

The footage follows each step of the conversion, from removing the previous (smoke-spewing) diesel engine to crafting custom 3D-printed parts for motor alignment. At one point in the video, the tractor's top speed jumps from 24 kilometers an hour (about 15 miles per hour) to 37 kilometers an hour (about 23 miles per hour), showing how electric power can outperform traditional engines.

All in all, EV technology offers substantial benefits. Maintenance costs are reduced, as electric motors have fewer parts to service compared to diesel engines. Plus, there are major fuel savings: the old tractor, which once consumed gallons of diesel per hour, now runs on a 72-volt, 48-hour amp pack lithium-ion battery.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

And with no dirty tailpipe air, this electric tractor helps cut down on pollution, promoting the cleaner environment we all want to see. While critics of EVs often mention the environmental impact of battery production, the long-term savings from replacing a diesel engine make a compelling case for the switch — not to mention mining for battery materials is still cleaner than digging for dirty fuels.

This creative project shows that EV tech can extend beyond cars, bringing economic and environmental advantages that could reshape entire industries. Commenters were both impressed and inspired by the innovative approach.

"[3D] printing for the fitment is genius," one user remarked.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another chimed in enthusiastically: "This is dope. I love that the next generation is just DOING this. There are so many vehicles that are going to get a 2nd life!"

One particularly ambitious suggestion came from a commenter who wrote: "I have a real challenge for you: convert a tractor to a traction engine. Diesel to steam conversion, pressurized steam is incredibly strong, and it's better for the environment. Also, steam whistles sound cooler than any horn."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.