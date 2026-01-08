Traveler shocked after testing latest European high-speed train: '[My] brain almost can't comprehend'

Transportation doesn't usually leave people speechless — but a new high-speed train in Austria is doing exactly that.

A Reddit user recently shared their firsthand experience riding the Koralmbahn high-speed rail, and the post has been gaining attention for one reason: The sheer speed and efficiency are hard to wrap your head around. Trains on the route can hit 155 mph, shrinking what used to be a nearly three-hour journey into a trip as short as 41 minutes.

The post included a video showing views from inside the train as it glides quietly through the countryside, along with exterior shots of it streaking past at full speed. The user also highlights the sleek, modern stations passengers pass through along the way — the kind that make travel feel more like the future than a commute. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

The shift comes from the opening of the Koralm Railway between Graz and Klagenfurt, which began carrying passengers Dec. 15. It's not a brand-new track running the entire way from Vienna, but it does change how trains move through southern Austria. Railjet services now flow through the region more reliably, with departures every 30 minutes in both directions rather than patchier connections.

For people riding it, the difference shows up fast. Trips are shorter. Transfers are easier or gone altogether. The whole trip feels simpler than it used to — less standing around, fewer clumsy transfers, and more time actually moving toward where you're going.

There's also a broader upside. High-speed rail gives travelers a realistic alternative to driving long distances or hopping on short flights, helping ease congestion on highways and in the air. Along the route, that can mean quieter streets and cleaner air, especially in busy cities.

Commenters were quick to react. One wrote that their "brain almost can't comprehend the idea of an infrastructure project actually being delivered on budget." Another summed it up more simply: "Amazing! So jealous." Others echoed the excitement, with one adding: "I can't wait to try the ride myself."

For many watching online, the Koralmbahn isn't just a train — it's a glimpse of how smart infrastructure can make daily life faster, calmer, and a whole lot more enjoyable.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.