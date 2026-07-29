Ohio foster kitten can walk, thanks to a wheelchair built from rulers, zip-ties, and Hot Wheels

"Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity, a lot of heart, and someone who refuses to give up."

Toy-car wheels and office supplies are part of an improvised wheelchair now helping an Ohio foster kitten gain mobility.

The setup, built for a kitten named Gelato, has drawn attention online after allowing him to walk. Gelato could not walk when he first reached the shelter.

What's happening?

Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter posted a photo of Gelato, showing off the custom wheelchair that staff assembled after finding that the shelter's standard wheelchairs were too large for him.

As KCRA reported, Gelato could not stand or walk on his own when he arrived at the Cincinnati shelter. With no existing wheelchair that fit his tiny frame, Mallory Smith, lead vet tech at Cincinnati Animal CARE, came up with a DIY solution.

To fit Gelato's tiny body, Smith pieced together a makeshift chair from cardboard, rulers, Hot Wheels, and tape.

The shelter later described the invention in the post's caption, writing: "When a tiny kitten comes in who needs some extra help getting around, you use what's available to make it happen. Nothing a few rulers, zip-ties, and Hot Wheels can't solve!"

The shelter later shared more of Gelato's backstory and said the improvised wheelchair is already helping him build strength and confidence as he continues recovering in foster care with Smith.

Why does it matter?

A kitten that is too small for available equipment could face a slower rehabilitation process without someone stepping in with a custom design.

In Gelato's case, a handful of everyday materials helped create new opportunities for movement, strength-building, and recovery.

For now, Gelato remains in foster care with Smith as he continues to heal and practice moving with his custom setup. Cincinnati Animal CARE said the improvement is already visible, with the kitten making steady progress.

Foster-based care can be especially useful for animals with special needs. A quieter home environment, close monitoring, and individualized attention can make a meaningful difference for pets that need extra time or adaptive support.

"Gelato is getting stronger every day and is even starting to stand for little moments on his own!" the shelter wrote. "Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity, a lot of heart, and someone who refuses to give up."

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