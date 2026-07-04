King cobras are hitching rides on India's trains, and slithering into unlikely regions

"We hope that this iconic snake can be better understood as it faces existing and emerging environmental challenges."

Unexpected king cobra sightings in Goa, India, may have less to do with the snakes moving there naturally and more to do with accidental rail travel, according to The Independent.

Researchers say several sightings involved the world's longest venomous snake in places that do not resemble its usual habitat.

What happened?

Research on the Western Ghats king cobra, Ophiophagus kaalinga, suggests rail lines may be helping this vulnerable species reach unexpected parts of Goa, The Independent reported.

Using rescue data and verified reports from 2002 through 2024, researchers identified 47 locations in Goa where king cobras were recorded. Their findings were published in the journal Biotropica.

Most of those records fit the species' known pattern in the state. King cobras in Goa are typically linked to inland forests and waterways rather than the coast.

But The Independent reported that five of the sightings were near busy railway corridors in areas the study considered a poor match for the species.

Why does it matter?

The findings suggest that transportation infrastructure may be changing how wildlife reaches new places, with rail systems potentially moving animals beyond the routes they would use on their own.

In this case, scientists cited by The Independent believe goods trains may draw snakes by offering both shelter and prey, including rodents and other snakes.

If so, rail networks could be depositing king cobras in places where contact with people is more likely.

That overlap can be dangerous for both wildlife and humans. A venomous snake in an unsuitable habitat may face stress, injury, or death. And nearby people may panic or try to handle an animal that should be left to trained professionals.

What are people saying?

The researchers advocated for more investigation to better understand how these snakes are moving.

At the end of the study, they wrote, "By synthesizing existing knowledge and presenting new insights gained from research like ours, perhaps by involving other snake rescue NGOs and a citizen science network of local residents, we hope that this iconic snake can be better understood as it faces existing and emerging environmental challenges."

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