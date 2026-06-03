Homeowner horrified after finding one of world's most venomous snakes trapped in shower

A video from Australia is giving viewers a new reason to check the shower before stepping in.

In the clip, a highly venomous eastern brown snake is trapped behind a glass shower door, hissing and striking as a professional catcher tries to remove it.

The video was posted to Facebook by Snake and Critter Catcher (@snakeandcrittercatcher) on November 22 last year, filmed at a home in Moreton Bay, Australia.

Briefly News reported that the homeowner spotted the snake in the bathroom, shut the shower door, and used a wooden stick and ladder to keep it in place until help arrived.

When snake catcher Glenn arrives, he finds the reptile upright inside the shower, stressed and trying to defend itself. He says in the video that the snake is reacting defensively because the shower leaves it exposed, with nowhere to hide.

As soon as Glenn cracks open the shower door, the snake lunges and then makes a quick break for the gap under the bathroom door.

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Glenn manages to grab it by the tail before it escapes, pulls it back into the shower area, and guides it into a heavy-duty bag designed for dangerous snakes. He later relocates the snake to a safe spot in the wild.

Eastern browns are among the world's most venomous snakes and cause more deaths in Australia than any other snake species.

Human development increasingly overlaps with wildlife habitat. As suburbs spread into native bushland and outdoor spaces are reshaped, animals that once stayed farther from people can end up in garages, yards, and even bathrooms while searching for shelter, water, or prey.

Experts generally urge people not to handle wild snakes themselves. Calling a licensed professional can help protect both the homeowner and the animal and also help control pest populations.

Commenters were equally amused and horrified.

"Little?! Lol Gorgeous danger noodle," one joked.

Another wrote: "And they're quick too!"

Other Facebook users zeroed in on the nightmare-fuel factor.

"How on Earth did that get in the house?" one person asked, while another admitted, "No, no, definitely not. I'd have nightmares of that shower now."

One viewer summed up the mood by saying they would be "moving out for sure."

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