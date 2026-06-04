Wildlife workers say the king cobra's eerie growl is so deep they mistake it for a tiger

A viral Reddit post is showcasing how one of the world's most feared snakes can sound less like a reptile and more like a prowling big cat.

What's happening?

The conversation took off on a nature-themed Reddit forum, where a post highlighted a strange fact about the king cobra: "Unlike other snakes that produce a high-pitched hiss, the King Cobra produces a low-frequency growl, thanks to tracheal diverticula in its windpipe, which act like acoustic chambers."

The post included footage of a king cobra with a smaller snake dangling from its mouth, as it let out a deep growl in ominous bursts.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

"This growl is so deep and unsettling that it's often mistaken for a big cat, like a tiger!" the post added.

According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, the king cobra's specialized tracheal pouches lower its sound to a "dominant frequency near 600 Hertz."

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A "typical" snake hiss has a dominant frequency near 7,500 Hertz, significantly higher than the king cobra's deep growl.

Why does it matter?

As natural spaces are fragmented by roads, farms, and development, people are more likely to work, travel, or live near species they may not have encountered as often before.

That raises the odds of confusing — and potentially dangerous — interactions.

In the case of king cobras, misunderstanding what is nearby could increase the risk for both people and animals. A person who thinks they are hearing a large feline predator may move very differently from someone who realizes a large venomous snake is present.

And when snakes are startled by humans, the situation can escalate quickly.

What are people saying?

Many of the top commenters were stunned to learn that a snake could occupy the same sound frequency range as a big cat.

"As if their venom being potent enough to take down an elephant wasn't terrifying already … still fascinating creatures nonetheless," said one user.

Another wrote, "That's so scary, dude. I know people say this all the time, but if I heard that in the dark I wouldn't be able to place it at all."

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