The YouTuber said it could be a solid family hauler — as long as drivers keep their speeds in check.

A new real-world EV test suggests the Kia EV5 Long Range FWD could be a solid family hauler — as long as drivers keep their speeds in check.

The biggest divide showed up at cruising speed: In Norway's cool weather, the boxy SUV's efficiency fell off on the highway, but it hit a range of 261 miles (420 kilometers) at slower speeds.

What happened?

Independent EV tester Bjørn Nyland (@bjornnyland) took the Kia EV5 out on his usual road-range evaluation in temperatures of 54-57 degrees Fahrenheit (12-14 degrees Celsius).

The EV5's performance appeared to drop off at 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour). At that speed, energy use increased to about 401 watt-hours per mile (249 watt-hours per kilometer), or nearly 40%, which Nyland said is typical of "a boxy car" like the EV5.

The full range test seemed to confirm this assessment. At a 2.5% "state of charge" — the percentage of battery available to use — the EV5 had gone 201 miles (323 kilometers).

Nyland also praised the EV5's practicality, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo at just 15.1 feet (4.6 meters) long.

Ultimately, he says people will have to decide for themselves whether they like the EV5.

He called the EV5 "low tech" compared to several other EVs on the market, including Zeekr and Tesla, but he noted that "people have different taste."

"So in that regard, if you like Hyundai Kia, then this is right down your alley, and you will not be disappointed," he concluded.

Why does it matter?

EVs can save drivers money through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance, since they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars.

For shoppers comparing electric SUVs, tests like this help separate brochure promises from what owners might actually see on a road trip, in cool weather, or at higher speeds.

A vehicle that performs well around town may look very different once wind resistance and sustained highway driving come into play.

Range confidence remains one of the biggest hurdles for buyers considering an EV. Real-world testing can help drivers choose a model that fits their commute, road habits, and local climate.

What can I do?

City traffic, suburban commuting, and slower regional roads often deliver much better efficiency than fast motorway travel.

Charging setup matters, too. Charging an EV at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. That's where Qmerit comes in, offering free, instant installation estimates to speed up Level 2 home charger installations.

Efficiency, cargo space, and charging speed can matter just as much as range.

Based on Nyland's results, the EV5 may be a better fit for drivers who care more about usable space and respectable fast-charging than ultra-slippery aerodynamics or especially advanced software.

"The EV5 was originally developed as a budget friendly car for the Chinese market, hence the cheap and plastic feel," one commenter wrote.

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