Leaked footage of highly anticipated new Kia EV sparks buzz: 'Box-office hit'

The highly anticipated reveal of a Kia EV got a sneak preview when the Instagram account Kindel Auto (@kindelauto) posted footage of the car on a test drive on a U.S. street.

The Kia EV4 GT is creating some competition for the Tesla Model 3 Performance, according to Electrek, which called the car "a box-office hit." It is wowing the Korean car market, where it was May's best-selling EV.

When it hits the U.S. market, the starting price will be between $35,000-$45,000. The Tesla Model 3 Performance EV is about $54,990, as per Edmunds.

Foreign-made EVs from makers like Kia, Acura, and Toyota continue to reach the U.S. at affordable prices.

Kia's 2022 EV6 GT was also a favorite, going 0-60 in less than 4 seconds. "With significant advancements in battery technology, powertrain, and other areas … the EV4 GT will likely offer even more," says Electrek.

The sleek car boasts a charging speed of 29-31 minutes, depending on the battery, an Advanced Driver Assistance System with Highway Driving Assist, and up to 30 inches of display space, according to Kia's website.

Not only is the Kia EV4 GT sporty and eye-catching, like all EVs, it requires less maintenance and runs quietly, and it reduces the driver's carbon footprint by reducing tailpipe emissions.

Even though some criticize the methods used to build EVs and the mining necessary to obtain the minerals needed for their batteries, switching to EVs means a new car will usually outperform traditional gas-guzzling vehicles in terms of pollution within its first year.

A Tesla Model 3 only needs to be driven for 13,500 miles before it achieves "carbon parity," according to a study published by Reuters.

The EV4 GT is slated to hit American markets in early 2026. As Electrek asks, "Could this be the affordable electric sports car we've been waiting for?"

