Bombshell report exposes 'cancer cluster' in New Jersey town

"The residents of Keyport are entitled to clarity, accountability, and protection from potential environmental harm."

Revelations of a potential "cancer cluster" rocked the Jersey Shore town of Keyport. A former landfill is the focal point.

What's happening?

An NJ.com investigative report picked up on work done by a former Keyport resident, Rusty Morris, who took notice after both his father and neighbor were diagnosed with cancer.

When he spoke with his mother, who still lives in the town, the warning signs were even more pronounced, and he began mapping cancer diagnoses.

NJ.com built on his work and reported at least 41 cases. It added 20 more cases in less than a week after the initial report.

The potential culprit for Keyport's cancer cluster is a former landfill called Aeromarine that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shut down in 1979.

Since then, studies, lawsuits, and citations indicate it's been leaching dangerous chemicals into the area.

Why is Keyport's potential cancer cluster important?

While a new study might be needed to conclusively link the area's extreme prevalence of cancer with Aeromarine, it's easy to connect the dots.

A 2010 environmental report uncovered concerning issues with the site, per NJ.com. So did a 2021 lawsuit filed by Keyport against Aeromarine's site owner, Bay Ridge Realty Corp.

The suit alleged that the study uncovered that waste from the site was escaping into nearby waterways. Both the suit and study stated that dangerous metals, chemicals, and carcinogens were contaminating local soil and groundwater.

The suit also claimed there was a "hot spot" of the potent gas methane in the area that needed to be dealt with.

All these disturbing factors put the community at extreme risk of being exposed. Regular activities such as exercising, swimming, and fishing near the site's unchecked pollution could heighten the chances of developing cancer.

What's being done about the Aeromarine site?

The suit against Bay Ridge Realty was unsuccessful. A judge ruled it was the DEP's role to keep the site in line.

Since then, the DEP has fined Bay Ridge Realty almost $900,000 for repeated failures to close off the site properly. Its owner appealed the fines, and there is a court appearance scheduled for June.

Following the NJ.com reports, locals made their voices heard in a town meeting, the town demanded answers from the DEP and site owner, and U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone wrote a letter to state and federal officials.

"The residents of Keyport are entitled to clarity, accountability, and protection from potential environmental harm," Pallone said.

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